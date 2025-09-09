Got A Tip?

Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal: Husband Of HR Exec Speaks Out After She Files For Divorce!

Husband Of Coldplay Concert Kiss Cam's Cheating Wife Speaks Out After She Files For Divorce!

Unless you’ve been living on Mars all summer, you know all about the story of the now-former Astronomer CEO who got caught having an affair with his company’s HR executive. All by way of being singled out on the video board at a Coldplay concert! Brutal!!

Yes, we’re talking about tech chief Andy Byron and his subordinate, Kristin Cabot, who were both married… at the time. In July they were busted on the big screen while locked in an intimate embrace in Massachusetts. But hey, if you indeed have been enjoying some time on Mars for the last couple months, check out the jaw-dropping mega-viral moment (below):

@instaagraace

trouble in paradise?? ???? #coldplay #boston #coldplayconcert #kisscam #fyp

♬ original sound – grace

 

Yeah, Byron’s marriage crumbled like a house of cards. And Kristin’s marriage to her husband is also ending. Ouch!

So now Kristin’s estranged hubby is speaking out, but the light he’s shedding on their split would seem to indicate something slightly different than what you might be assuming!

Related: Chris Martin Defends Keeping Kiss Cam After Cheating ‘Debacle’ — What Do YOU Think?

Andrew Cabot (yes, the dude has the same first name as the disgraced tech CEO… awkward…) released a statement to People on Monday. In it, a spokesperson for the 61-year-old business executive said he and Kristin had already been going down the divorce path and were “amicably” separated for “several weeks” before the Coldplay controversy came up. Seriously! The spox said:

“Andrew and Kristin were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert. Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening.”

Andrew, who is the CEO of a company called Privateer Rum, also asked for privacy for his family via the spokesperson’s statement to the mag:

“Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued. No further public comment will be made.”

We’re surprised to see this! So, these two were already headed to Splitsville and then Coldplay introduced Kristin and her now-former boss to the world? Hmmm. Okay. Are y’all buying that?!

Sound OFF with your takes in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN.]

Sep 08, 2025 18:53pm PDT

