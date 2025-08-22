Collin Gosselin Says Kate Plus 8 Siblings 'Don't Know Each Other At All'

Collin Gosselin is revealing the heartbreaking truth about his family.

The 21-year-old reality TV alum has started up an account on TikTok, as we’ve been covering in recent weeks. He’s not the only member of his family on the social network, either — his mom Kate Gosselin is also growing her own social media presence over there, too. But it’s Collin who is dropping the saddest content, without a doubt. And this week, that happened yet again.

On Wednesday, Collin took to TikTok’s live-streaming service to share commentary about his fellow Jon and Kate Plus 8 alums — AKA, his siblings. And it’s sad. First reflecting on why he has waited so long to speak about this stuff on social media, Collin began by saying:

“Unfortunately, it’s just not something that is easy for me to talk about. As you can see, I don’t post on Instagram, I don’t post on TikTok much. I’m still getting in the groove of things, but, you know, I’ve realized I love to share my videos with you guys.”

From there, he went on to note the crushing fact that he and his estranged brothers and sisters “don’t know each other at all.” He revealed:

“I look at it more like moving forward and just kind of sharing content, and also for like TikTok at least, unfortunately, I don’t talk to my siblings, and I very much wish that we did and that they knew who I actually was because we don’t know each other at all.”

Ugh.

In the end, Collin admitted it’s “a little tough” to talk about this sort of stuff on such a public platform:

“It’s still a little tough to talk about these things and to do social media in general.”

But there is some hope, it sounds like. The former reality TV star noted he intends to use TikTok “as a journal to make videos and hope that they [his siblings] see them.”

Obviously, it’s sad that he apparently can’t just reach out to his siblings and, you know, reconnect. But we get that there could be some good to come from his social media presence if this is how it’s fated to be, for now at least.

But again… ugh.

There is one other small piece of good news here: Collin has in fact kept up his relationship with Hannah, which we’ve known about for a while now. Regarding that brother-sister connection, Collin noted:

“I do still talk to Hannah. I actually just texted her today, you know, she’s in college doing her thing. I always say, though, Hannah’s just very like living the life, you know, like having fun, always doing something, so we catch up when we can.”

Well, that’s nice, at least.

Seriously tho, at this point, what can we even say? The Gosselin fam has gone through peaks and a LOT of valleys in their time in the reality TV spotlight. And afterwards, too.

Something tells us Collin (and the rest of his siblings, too, TBH) will be unpacking this stuff for years to come…

Thoughts, y’all? Drop ’em (below).

[Image via ET/YouTube/Kate Gosselin/Instagram/Instagram]