Jon Gosselin Shares Rare Photo Of Teens Hannah & Collin Together On First Day Of High School Junior Year

We were first introduced to Hannah and Collin Gosselin when they were only a year old on Discovery Health, and they were reality stars (alongside their six other siblings) by three years old. Now, years after leaving Jon & Kate Plus 8, two out of the six sextuplets live with dad Jon Gosselin — and he gave a rare glimpse into their teenage life.

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old posted a picture to Instagram of the pair with their arms around each other — in front of two cars (a possible back to school gift?). He captioned the shot:

“First day of 11th Grade!!!! Good Luck Hannah and Collin!!! Love Dad.”

Last year, the small family was embroiled in controversy when Collin posted on social media about his father being physically abusive. Jon denied the accusation, and Hannah came to his defense, releasing her own statement:

“My dad has been there for me and Collin no matter what. He’s been a very loving and supportive dad throughout everything. Collin is facing many difficult issues and my dad is doing everything in his power to help him. My dad loves us and has never been abusive to us in any way.”

Their siblings, Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah and Joel as well as older twin sisters Mady and Cara, are apparently still estranged from their dad, and live with their mother Kate Gosselin.

It seems like Hannah, Collin and Jon are in a good place going into the school year. Hopefully all the sextuplets have a great junior year!

