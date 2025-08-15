Kate Gosselin's TERRIBLE Reaction To Son Collin's Claim His Siblings Were 'Pitted Against Each Other' 

Damn. Kate Gosselin has reacted to her son Collin‘s claim about the family’s estrangement, and it’s brutal!

If you missed it, last week, Collin shared a throwback photo of his siblings on TikTok — including the rest of the sextuplets, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah, and Joel, and his older twin sisters, Mady and Cara. He wrote over the photo, “Born to be a team, us against the world.” The second slide featured a selfie of him all grown up… and alone, with the words, “Forced to do it alone, and wonder every day what our lives could’ve looked like.” Oof!

He notably captioned it by saying the kids were:

“Forced apart, pitted against each other…”

See the full post HERE.

Right after, it seemed like his sister Alexis was subtly reacting by making a rare appearance on her mom’s TikTok. But now Kate is chiming in — and there’s nothing subtle about it! In a video posted earlier this week, Kate chatted with fans while decompressing after a day of work. But it was a comment in the comments that REALLY caught our attention.

One fan actually shared a screenshot of the 21-year-old’s recent post — and Kate responded to it! And it was super shady! She clapped back:

“He knows why.. “

Jeez!!!

“He knows why” the kids were “pitted against each other”??

Collin has accused his mother of abuse, including getting angry at him and isolating him from his siblings. And her response to his candid post is to what, throw shade at him? Put the blame on him? Seemingly get angry at him?? It’s almost proving his point! Didn’t she ever learn if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all? She’s just fanning the flames!

Not to mention, she went on to comment on several other viewers’ messages, such as thanking one who know longer viewers her as “the villain.” Another fan doesn’t think Kate’s parenting was “so harsh” anymore, calling her “so intelligent and organized and efficient.” Kate replied:

“I was really trying to do my very best… just a bit overzealous at times. But only bc I cared SO SO much about my kids.”

And when someone asked what she missed most about the reality TV days, she replied:

“I miss our house in Pa. But mainly I miss when the kids were little. Not the stress, just their cuteness. At the time it felt like the days were long.. but in hindsight it sped by. And I’m sad :(“

And yet she had nothing good to say in response to Collin now? She misses when the kids were “cute” and not yet old enough to question what was going on? Yeesh. See (below):

Such an awful response!

Do U agree, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kate Gosselin/TikTok & ET/YouTube]