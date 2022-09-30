Coolio Appeared In Great Shape In The Days Leading Up To His Death, According To Vanilla Ice

As the world continues to mourn the untimely and unexpected death of legendary rapper Coolio, new details have emerged about his state of mind prior to the tragedy.

The artist, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was conducting business as usual in the days before his Wednesday death, seen by fans traveling at a Houston airport. One fan in particular spotted the artist and approached him, telling TMZ in an article published Friday that he appeared happy and healthy. The fan, named Mika, told the outlet she wanted to get a photo with him, which he happily obliged to, appearing friendly and engaging. She explained the 59-year-old even offered her and her friends to come out to his upcoming show in Cypress, Texas, even offering VIP access on the guest list.

The fan noted she exchanged numbers with the rapper, but ultimately did not end up attending the show as it was about an hour away from where they were staying in Houston. She confessed in the wake of his death, she deeply regrets not going, as it would ultimately wind up being his final live performance.

Fellow rapper Vanilla Ice, born Robert Matthew Van Winkle, longtime friend of Coolio, performed alongside the Gangsta’s Paradise artist during the September 23rd show. The two have been traveling together for the last six years for their joint I Love the 90s tour. He later told TMZ he couldn’t sleep Wednesday night after learning of his friend’s death, explaining he’s “still in shock and freaking out.”

Ice artist noted the C U When You Get There rapper came out on stage during the show last Friday to freestyle, and afterwards, hung out with him in the dressing room. He explained they laughed, smiled, and talked about life, noting he appeared in great shape. He revealed the final thing Coolio said to him was:

“See you tomorrow, homie.”

See footage of the final performance, uploaded by Coolio himself to his Instagram, (below):

The rapper was found on the floor of his friend’s bathroom in Los Angeles, and when paramedics arrived, they performed CPR for 45 minutes, to no avail. While his official cause of death has not yet been revealed, EMTs suspect cardiac arrest. At the time, foul play was not suspected and no drug paraphernalia was found at the scene. A death investigation is underway. Rest in peace to a legend.

