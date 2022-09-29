Father & 17-Year-Old Son Charged With Murder In PnB Rock Shooting

Whoa. A father and son have been charged with murder for the death of PnB Rock.

According to statement from LA County District Attorney George Gascón on Thursday, Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son, who has not been named, were each charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery as well as two counts of second-degree robbery.

The teenager was taken into police custody on Tuesday. Authorities are still on the lookout for Freddie (who can be seen in the inset above). The Los Angeles Police Department described him as “armed and dangerous” in a statement to ABC7. The 17-year-old’s stepmother Shauntel Trone, who is in custody, has also been charged in connection to the rapper’s death with one count of accessory after the fact.

As we reported, the musician, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot and killed while eating at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles on September 12. He was there with his girlfriend, Steph Sibounheuang. They had shared a photo of their food with a geotag of their location on Instagram just moments before the performer’s untimely death. You can see the now-harrowing last posts (below).

Investigators have claimed the gunman shot PnB, stole some of his property (such as jewelry), and demanded property from the girlfriend before taking off in a car. At the time, Los Angeles Police Captain Kelly Muniz shared:

“He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot.”

The rapper, who was just 30, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. So tragic.

Now, law enforcement sources, who spoke with TMZ on Thursday, are adding a few more details. According to the insiders, the suspects were allegedly already in the parking lot when PnB arrived at the restaurant. The 17-year-old is allegedly the shooter while his father is connected to the murder by being the getaway driver. The pair reportedly even went so far as to burn their vehicle after the murder. Wow. It’s shocking to read how young the alleged murderer was.

The father and son now face up to 25 years in prison, if convicted, for the murder charges and up to five years each for the robbery charges. The stepmother faces one to three years behind bars.

Anyone with information about Trone’s whereabouts is urged to call LAPD homicide detectives at (323) 786-5146.

