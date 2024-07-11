Couple Arrested After Man Uses Funnel To Pour Margarita Into Wife's BUTT! And How They Got Caught Is Hysterical!

Buckle in, Perezcious readers, because this is a WILD ride.

A Georgia couple have been arrested after some serious public indecency at a local restaurant! Joe Boyett and his wife Mary Sweat were having dinner at Rodeo Mexican Restaurant in Waycross when they apparently got a wild hair after their pitcher of margaritas were delivered to their booth. According to TMZ, a video that’s been circulating the internet shows the X-rated scene of Mary bent over in the booth with her rear end in the air, while Joe pulls out a funnel and attempts to pour the tequila-based cocktail in her BUTT!

OMG!

To make matters worse, the funnel wasn’t working, so he just did it the hard way — right there in the middle of the restaurant! Right on the table! And the butt-chugging wasn’t all! Another clip that’s been making its rounds also seems to show the wife pulling her top down and exposing her chest while her husband went in for some NSFW kisses.

You can see some censored screengrabs from the video (below):

Couple who went viral for X-rated margarita stunt arrested after calling cops about video spreading: report https://t.co/3puLoYOq6l pic.twitter.com/tk6jy69m2t — New York Post (@nypost) July 10, 2024

The most hysterical part of this whole story is how cops caught them. According to police, Mary actually CALLED THEM to complain that their video was going viral! Um… what?? Did she seriously think the cops were going to be on her side??

Needless to say, law enforcement was immediately concerned about the acts more so than the video going viral. We mean, it’s a public space! Hell, there could’ve even been families around — no one wants to see all that!

Mary and Joe ended up getting arrested after they brought police’s attention to their crimes, and got charged with misdemeanor public indecency. And the restaurant isn’t quite off the hook yet, either, as the investigation continues. An officer declared:

“Any employees found to be involved will face appropriate action.”

Crazy!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do U think their misdemeanor punishment was too much or not enough? Sound OFF (below).

