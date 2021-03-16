Courtney Love Reveals She Only Weighed 97 Lbs & Almost Died Last Year!

Courtney Love is on the other side of a serious health crisis — that we didn’t even know about.

The musician revealed the full truth on Instagram, where she shared her harrowing experience battling for her life with disbelieving doctors. She wrote:

“People, I’ve been sad, and extremely sick. Debilitated, in indescribable pain and in August at 97 pounds almost died in hospital from anemia (hemoglobin I had none) I was stigmatized for being an addict for 9 months by many ill-equipped drs, backwards drs and quacks. While in debilitating acute pain.

Then I met the most empathic wise pain management dr. I’m so grateful!”

She attributed her recovery to CBD oil, which “has removed ALMOST ALL the physical symptoms.” She added:

“I used to scoff at cannabis / THC . And I also am no fan of the narcotic effect , hate weed feeling. This isn’t that . It’s wo man [sic] and nature supporting us . It’s magic . But gods own CBD is a miracle. Thank you @woodyharrelson for back in the day showing me that chipping from popular mechanics in 59? ‘the 67 uses of hemp’ You were right ! I’m still 100 percent sober by the way . Page 133 of the big book if you have questions .”

(That’s the Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, BTW, and that particular passage references not “[disregarding] human health measures.”)

She concluded:

“Bear with me as I start to try and have a blast and help others every pain free day !!! I’ve been basically bedridden . I thought I was broken for sure this time . But I’m ok ! So I’m just waking and I’m frail. I’ll be strong again soon ! Not as always because this is the period to be mellow and not waste energy on anger, etc .

Dropping the rock as we say . A new sort of strong with wisdom and more empathy than I had for people with physical illness . Love you”

Wow! How scary! We’re so glad Courtney’s doing better and wish her the best in her continued recovery.

