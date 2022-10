Amyl And The Sniffers is one of the most exciting forces in music right now!!!

We are obsessed!!!

The Australian band are giving us grunge rock greatness!!

So much attitude!!!!!

You just wanna rage (politely) to this!

Maggot reminds us so much of Hole!

Check out the Courtney Love-inspired greatness above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Amyl And The Sniffers!