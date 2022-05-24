'I Was Wrong': Courtney Love Evolves Her Stance On Talking About Johnny Depp & Amber Heard: 'I Don't Want To Bully'

Courtney Love has apparently changed her course.

After previously opening up about her fondness for Johnny Depp and her desire for justice to come to anyone who would abuse womens’ movements, the singer/songwriter elevated herself to something more loving for all.

Per People, the Hole frontwoman took to social media after the story of Depp saving her life in the ’90s was originally published to say:

“I engaged in expressing thoughts online. The platform accidentally posted a story I didn’t want public (I’m sure it was not deliberate) in it I am weaponising snark (what else do we do with snark?)”

The platform is Instagram account HouseInHabit (or HouseInhibited when the former is offline), both run by Jessica Reed Kraus. You can read more about that HERE.

Courtney continued, expressing:

“Was it a genuine, expression of support for someone whose been a wondrous presence in our lives?”

Obviously it was. After the rock star opened up about how life-saving he’s been for both her and daughter Frances Bean Cobain, we understand why she’d want to praise the goodness he’s responsible for amid headlines of violence. But all things considered, she apparently regrets opening up at all. After previously having said she hopes for justice to come for anyone who occupies “queer feminist intersectional spaces and you abuse that moment,” she newly declared:

“Is it ANY OF MY F–KING BUSINESS? No.”

Wow. It’s clear she feels pretty bad because she also said:

“I think of my mentors in morality, whose high opinion of my actions are important to me. I am an addict in recovery, for now I outsource these peoples values. What would x do in this situation? My best thinking in addiction, got me into hell, hunger, animality, greed, ego. While I recover, I borrow the values, moral compasses of those I look up to (& dogs, especially) who do the right thing. I certainly don’t always do the right thing. I want to show neutral support for a friend. I dont want to bully. I’ve been bullied enough. I did not want to express my own bias / internalized mysoginy”

She continued:

“I want nothing to do with contributing more online bullying to someone enduring being bullied like noone ever has been online. Ever.”

Adding:

“In my program of recovery, ‘when we were wrong, we promptly admitted it’ I was wrong”

Before concluding:

“If I hurt anyone, please accept my amends. Back to my offline life.”

Man, she must have really felt awful!

Related: Erika Jayne BLASTS Bethenny Frankel

While it’s true she gave her hot take on Amber Heard, saying previously, “But if you use a movement for your own personal gain and you inhabit queer feminist intersectional spaces and you abuse that moment, then I hope justice gets served, whatever it is,” she also brought a lot of compassion into the original conversation — as we also reported!

Of course, Courtney isn’t the only one who’s thrown their opinions in the ring. Bethenny Frankel called Amber “the craziest woman that’s walked this planet” in an unexpected TikTok rant, and Ireland Baldwin called her a “terrible person” on social media. And those are just TWO examples.

So yeah, we get why Courtney took a step back and decided she wanted to leave the chat. Super fans on both sides of this court case are acting out of hand, that’s for sure. It should go without saying that no matter how wild an entertainment story is — and let’s face it, this one is up there — that doesn’t mean fans should feel entitled to go as far as they do these days. Online or off.

[Image via Avalon/WENN.]