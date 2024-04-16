Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift

Courtney Love DRAGS Taylor Swift! & Fans Are LIVID!

Courtney Love has some bold opinions about Taylor Swift.

During an interview with The Standard published on Monday, Kurt Cobain’s widow absolutely came for the Eras Tour performer! She was talking about her new BBC series Courtney Love’s Women, in which she “shares the soundtrack to her life as she reflects on the women in music who have shaped her,” per the network. But clearly, Tay Tay didn’t make the cut! In fact, Courtney doesn’t think Taylor is “important” or “interesting” at all! She told the outlet:

“Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.”

Wow!! Shots fired! We mean, the Madonna and “safe space” compliments were nice, but they kind of just seem like obligatory recognition of what a massive pop star the Lover singer is… ya know?! And on that note, Swifties certainly don’t like their safe space being infringed on!

In the time since Courtney’s interview went live, social media sleuths scoured her Facebook page for any evidence that would contradict her latest take — and they found something! In December of 2021, the 59-year-old wished Taylor a very public happy birthday, sharing a photo of them two with Lorde. She wrote:

“Happy belated birthday @taylorswift, aspirational huge role model for many young women & occasional hair twin / neighbour”

HA! Kind words for someone who’s “not important.” Doesn’t she know Swifties find everything?? Travis Kelce sure does! On X (Twitter), fans didn’t miss the opportunity to note their disapproval over Courtney’s comments. See some heated reactions (below):

Oof. Thoughts?? Let us know your opinion down in the comments.

Apr 16, 2024

