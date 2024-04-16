Courtney Love DRAGS Taylor Swift! & Fans Are LIVID!

Courtney Love has some bold opinions about Taylor Swift.

During an interview with The Standard published on Monday, Kurt Cobain’s widow absolutely came for the Eras Tour performer! She was talking about her new BBC series Courtney Love’s Women, in which she “shares the soundtrack to her life as she reflects on the women in music who have shaped her,” per the network. But clearly, Tay Tay didn’t make the cut! In fact, Courtney doesn’t think Taylor is “important” or “interesting” at all! She told the outlet:

“Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.”

Wow!! Shots fired! We mean, the Madonna and “safe space” compliments were nice, but they kind of just seem like obligatory recognition of what a massive pop star the Lover singer is… ya know?! And on that note, Swifties certainly don’t like their safe space being infringed on!

Related: Taylor & Teresa Giudice — New Coachella Besties?!

In the time since Courtney’s interview went live, social media sleuths scoured her Facebook page for any evidence that would contradict her latest take — and they found something! In December of 2021, the 59-year-old wished Taylor a very public happy birthday, sharing a photo of them two with Lorde. She wrote:

“Happy belated birthday @taylorswift, aspirational huge role model for many young women & occasional hair twin / neighbour”

See (below):

HA! Kind words for someone who’s “not important.” Doesn’t she know Swifties find everything?? Travis Kelce sure does! On X (Twitter), fans didn’t miss the opportunity to note their disapproval over Courtney’s comments. See some heated reactions (below):

They switch sides like a record changer pic.twitter.com/1sFcBGT9DE — aya???????? | fan acc. (@IMN0TALLT00WELL) April 15, 2024

100 years from now, the name Courtney Love will mean nothing. Not a single person will know who she is. But when Taylor Swift is mentioned, people will remember how she was able to connect with millions of people thru her music, cherished her fans, and fought for artists’ rights. https://t.co/gNx0f9KxdP — joshua (#1 ivy stan) (@TSlifestyle13) April 15, 2024

She says Taylor is not interesting when nobody living on this planet knows what a Courtney Love is… ???? pic.twitter.com/agO1bOWZpB — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFTC) April 16, 2024

You know I guess Taylor Swift wouldn't be interesting to Courtney Love…. because even though Swift has a reputation for bad relationships, she still doesn't perform with her tìttìes out. ????‍♀️ https://t.co/zt3d2ynO54 — Kasey Lynae ???????? (@Kaseylynae) April 16, 2024

Oof. Thoughts?? Let us know your opinion down in the comments.

[Images via Sheri Determan/MEGA/WENN]