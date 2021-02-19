Courtney Love Says 'A Bunch Of' #MeToo Moments Scared Her Away From Hollywood!

In 1997, it looked like Courtney Love might conquer Hollywood.

The Celebrity Skin singer was getting rave reviews — and award nominations — for her performance in the previous year’s hit biopic The People vs Larry Flynt.

After just a few smaller big screen appearances in movies like Sid & Nancy and Basquiat, her first big role was getting so much attention many expected she might become more known as an actress than as a rockstar.

But that didn’t happen. After just a couple more films she basically fell off the radar, only returning to acting in a much smaller capacity a decade and a half later with recurring roles on TV shows Sons of Anarchy and Revenge.

Unfortunately over the past couple years as the #MeToo movement has risen, we’ve learned many actresses whose careers inexplicably evaporated around that time were due to men like Harvey Weinstein. Monsters who either hurt them so badly they ran away — or got them blacklisted to shut them up.

For Courtney, sadly, it sounds like it might have been the former.

In a candid Instagram post on Thursday, the Hole frontwoman reminisced about her time in the limelight. She began by speaking about her collaborator on Larry Flynt and Man On The Moon, the late great Milos Forman:

“For a few years, because of Milos Forman, I was a professional actress and a movie star. It was fun as hell. I was nominated for best actress, for a Golden Globe. One day I might talk about it.”

One day? But not today?

Unfortunately from what she says next it sounds like it’s still too painful over 20 years later…

“I love acting … I stopped being capable of it after a bunch of #metoos. No one would believe me, and it wouldn’t stop.”

Oof. We hate that we’ve heard this story so many times now.

Courtney doesn’t offer any more details about the multiple #MeToo moments she’s alluding to, but we can guess at something at least.

Back in 2005, on the red carpet of the Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson, Courtney pretty publicly called out Harvey Weinstein. When asked what advice she had for young actresses, she warned:

“Um, I’ll get libeled if I say it. If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in his Four Seasons [hotel room], don’t go.”

Wow. All those years ago. And it took over a decade after that for the many, many accusations of his sexual misconduct to finally reach people.

When the clip resurfaced in 2017, Courtney clarified she “wasn’t one of his victims” — but also revealed she was “eternally banned by CAA for speaking out.” That’s what he did. He used his influence to silence people.

We may never know what specifically happened to Courtney, but it was enough to drive a seemingly fearless woman out of town. She continued on IG:

“So I left, and it left. And I’m good with it. Maybe, in my next life I’ll be stronger & able to endure it. I tip my hat to those who can.”

Courtney then pointed out her red carpet dreams were helped along by another It girl of the ’90s, Sharon Stone. She remembered:

“It was super fun though. Here’s me at the @goldenglobes in a simple, navy, chiffon, gown that Ms. @sharonstone loaned me from her closet (the GOWN closet ! #properdiva) it’s @maisonvalentino. Sharon said, ‘You’re acting too hip. Don’t be cool. F**k that. You’re a great actress. Stand up straight! Be proud of your work! Be a movie star.’ When Sharon Stone is offering you movie star lessons? You take them.”

She then got wistful about acting yet again, writing:

“I love it here in England. But I sure do miss acting sometimes. To the tune of a great director. One of the greatest experiences, as a woman you can have, I think. All the glamour that comes after that is fun, flamboyant, gorgeous! But the trust one can achieve with a great director? It’s one of the most profound things I’ve ever known.”

And a few more times achieving that? She could have been known as one of the greats.

We cannot express how much we hate how much joy was stolen from the world and from these women’s lives.

[Image via WENN/HUBERT/Avalon/Sony Pictures/YouTube.]