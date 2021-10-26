Chrissy Teigen Wants To Be Forgiven For Her Cyberbullying Scandal Already: 'I've Done The Work'

Chrissy Teigen wants everyone to know she has a clear head and no longer wants to bully lesser-known celebs on the internet!

The social media sensation stopped by the Today show on Tuesday morning to promote her new cookbook and open up about the fallout from her cyberbullying scandal, telling host Hoda Kotb the controversy only made her a stronger person. (Which isn’t exactly the most comforting update coming from a former cyberbully…)

As we reported, the 35-year-old previously attempted to quell the outrage over her past social media posts by admitting her words were “horrible” in an essay for Medium, in which she wrote:

“Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past. There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

In her latest interview, Teigen said she’s done plenty of reflecting in the months since, sharing:

“Having this period of time to digest it all and to look back and to realize that honestly there is always so much time to grow and to learn and to become more empathetic. I look at my kids and I look at what I want their value to be and how I want them to treat people, and to see that in myself, that I wasn’t doing that was — the hardest part for me was realizing, ‘My goodness, this really had an affect on people.'”

Who would have thought?!

Related: Chrissy & Heather McDonald Are Full-On Feuding After ‘Hypocrite’ Callout!

John Legend’s wife noted she’s done plenty of growing during this period of reflection, explaining:

“I think about how much I’ve changed just in the past year, how much I’ve grown and learned, and then to think of that in the term of a lifetime, how much room there is to always know more and be better.”

And while many felt the star’s loss of TV gigs and brand partnerships in the wake of the scandal was the only reason she coughed up an apology in the first place, Chrissy insisted the mini career nosedive merely made her wonder how she could become a “better person.” She mused:

“You learn so much in the moments where you do lose so much. Your world is kinda turned upside down. For me it was a big moment of like, ‘Wow, I need to find out how I can be better, how I can grow from this, learn from this. There’s that old cliché of ‘I’m glad it happened,’ but truly it made me a stronger person. A better person. That’s when I went sober, I went clean — I’m actually 100 days sober today and I’m, like, so excited, yeah. I feel so good. I feel clearheaded.”

Good for her!

The mother-of-two went on to say she hopes that people can forgive her now that she’s “done the work,” adding:

“I feel like I’ve done the work, and I hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully they’ve seen me be better.”

Wonderful words, no doubt — though it’s not exactly clear what the author means when she says she’s “done the work,” seeing as cyberbullying victims of hers like Farrah Abraham and Courtney Stodden have both said Chrissy never actually apologized to them like she said she would. She’s done some introspection for a couple months? Is that “the work”?

What do U think about this one, Perezcious readers? Ch-ch-check out the clips from Chrissy’s interview (below) and share your thoughts in the comments.

[Image via NBC]