Chrissy Teigen Claims She HAS Reached Out To Courtney Stodden -- And Has Gotten Messages Herself From Other Canceled Celebs!

Chrissy Teigen continues to face the aftermath of her past — but has supposedly once again taken the steps to make amends. Maybe…

As you may recall, the 35-year-old personality has been embroiled in a massive scandal for the last couple of months which began when Courtney Stodden exposed the past tweets and direct messages she sent. Stodden (who now goes by they/them pronouns) showed Chrissy told them to kill themself a number of times in what can only be described as online bullying of a teenager.

Teigen initially apologized for her past actions in a series of posts and claimed she had also “tried to connect with Courtney privately” back in May. In response, Stodden accepted the apology — but claimed that Teigen never reached out to them privately and that she in fact blocked them on Twitter. Since then fellow bullying target Farrah Abraham has also said she’s never received any direct apology.

Related: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Say Goodbye To Dog Pippa In Emotional Tributes

Now, when TMZ caught up with the momma of two in West Hollywood on Tuesday, Chrissy remained adamant that she reached out to Courtney via text despite the 26-year-old’s previous accusations, saying:

“I have reached out to her. I texted her.”

Hmmm…

Show us the receipts then! It’s not like you haven’t said that before!

Elsewhere in the chat, the outlet asked about how long the Cravings author believes she will stay shunned by society after reflecting on being part of the “cancel club.” In case you missed it, Teigen recently opened up about the struggles of being canceled on social media in a lengthy IG post, writing:

“Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow.”

Speaking with TMZ, the star admitted she didn’t know how long her cancellation may last, jokingly saying how it actually “could be forever.” We certainly doubt she’ll be in the clear anytime soon, not after everything that went down! However, what she does know is that:

“All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family. Everyone else can make their choice. You just have to be able to live your life and do the same things you were doing before.”

She then added that a number of her fellow “club” members have reached out to her since making some public apologies and “have been amazing.” But in terms of what advice they actually shared with her, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model said:

“It’s a secret club, we don’t talk about that.”

LOLz, it’s not Fight Club! People already know which celebs have been canceled!

Do you believe Chrissy actually reached out to Courtney, Perezcious readers? We’re certainly interested in seeing what Stodden has to say after this new claim! And WHO has reached out to Chrissy??

Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN & Courtney Stodden/Instagram]