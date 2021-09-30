Chrissy Teigen & Heather McDonald Are Full-On Feuding After 'Hypocrite' Callout!

A new feud has been born!

A seemingly innocuous Instagram post from Chrissy Teigen has sparked a spat between celebs. As we previously reported, earlier this week the cookbook author shared a post telling followers that they were “too conditioned to seeing perfect photos all day” and that she didn’t care about “curating” perfection on her own feed. Instead, she promised to reflect her messy, “chaotic” true self.

Now, the photo accompanying this post wasn’t the most flattering image of John Legend’s wife, but only because she was caught mid-blink (or possibly mid sneeze). She still had hair and makeup done, plus a cute outfit — as she does in most of her posts. And that’s exactly why Heather McDonald decided to call out the Lip Sync Battle host.

She commented on Chrissy’s ‘gram:

“These humble brags of ‘this is an unfiltered picture so say whatever mean thing you want so people will actually write me nice things since I still actually look great’ is so 3 years ago, Chrissy. You know what was curated, your Twitter.”

Phew. That’s rough. So rough, it appears that Chrissy deleted the comment!

But the comedian screenshotted it for herself and posted it on her own grid with the caption:

“I’m just having one of those days where I had to point out the #hypocrite on IG. I can’t be the only one that can see through this BS. Prayers for Chrissy that she comes up with some new ideas. “

Yow!

Amidst the back-and-forth, the model was also dealing with the anniversary of her pregnancy loss. She seemed to reference Heather’s comment in an IG Story on the subject, writing:

“I didn’t sleep at all last night, as John can attest. I was up sick, sobbing, as my phone popped up the memory of being in the hospital exactly one year ago, losing our baby. So maybe I’m a little sensitive today but f**k off. … Why people follow people they hate us (is) [sic] beyond me.”

Totally understandable if Chrissy is feeling extra sensitive right now. But she totally told Heather to “f**k off” just now, right?

Despite that, the Chelsea Lately alum didn’t back down one bit. She shared a TMZ headline to her IG, explaining:

“When Chrissy posted the flattering photo of herself in glam and a nipped in waist, claiming it was in fact unflattering, I merely was pointing it out that many of us now see the humble brag attempt and call BS.”

Savagely, she continued:

“Now since she considers herself a comedian, and was literally a judge on TV of comedy, I was praying that she come up with some new material for her social media. I do not hate anyone. Maybe today Chrissy can squeeze the outside of her thigh and highlight a cellulite dimple so the world can again remember how real she is.”

She finished with a sarcastic coup de grace:

“Chrissy is just a mom/super model who actually eats and is super authentic.”

Ouch!

On her story, she also joked about the Legends — or their fans — coming after her, saying:

“Do I need security? If something goes wrong with me in the next couple days, please make a good documentary about it. Or at least a Dateline with Keith Morrison.”

Damn. We think it’s safe to say these two are officially enemies. But where do you come down on this feud, Perezcious readers? Are you Team Chrissy? Or did Heather have a point?? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

