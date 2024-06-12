Courtney Stodden Flushes $500k Engagement Ring Down The TOILET! Watch!

Courtney Stodden just flushed half a million dollars down the toilet! LITERALLY!

The Big Brother alum, who uses she/they pronouns, doesn’t want any memory of ex-fiancé Chris Sheng — and made that very clear by flushing the $500k DIAMOND engagement ring he proposed with down the toilet!

That’s right, DOWN THE PIPES! In footage obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, the 29-year-old addresses the camera directly, saying:

“I’m just doing a little last-minute spring cleaning for summer. I guess diamonds aren’t always a girl’s best friend after all.”

They then grab the ring out of a bowl of jewelry, walk over to the toilet, and promptly drop it in and flush, adding:

“Toodaloo. Onto the next chapter.”

OMFG!

The model and the 44-year-old filmmaker called off their engagement last summer after two years, reportedly with jealousy and insecurity playing a role, per TMZ.

In a statement to the outlet, Courtney added she wanted to create her own Titanic moment, like when [Spoiler Alert] Rose throws the Heart of the Ocean overboard:

“Like the little old lady who dropped it into the ocean in the end [of Titanic], I needed to rid myself of any remanence from the past that no longer had any hold on me. Rose’s character taught me something special — what a woman does with her diamonds is her prerogative. Out with the old and in with the new.”

Well, they probably just made some lucky plumber’s whole year! Ha!

Courtney has since moved on with Hollywood producer Jared Safier — who apparently intends to propose soon as things are “moving very fast and [are] very serious.” Well, we hope he considers waterproof rating when he buys the ring!

