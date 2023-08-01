Courtney Stodden Calls Off Engagement After 2 Years -- And Is ‘Looking Forward To Telling Her Story’

Courtney Stodden and Chris Sheng have officially called off their engagement.

Two years after the Knock Knock 2 director popped the question to the Celebrity Big Brother alum, the two have decided to end their relationship. Courtney, who uses she/they pronouns, is apparently no longer in contact with the 43-year-old filmmaker, after the estranged pair reportedly broke up back in February of this year, according to Page Six! An insider dished to the news org over the weekend:

“Courtney is now a single woman. She is looking forward to telling her story.”

Hmmm, that’s an inneresting way of putting it. Now what could that possibly entail?

She and Sheng got engaged back in 2021, with both of them proudly declaring the news on social media. At the time, Courtney said the giant diamond rock made her “gag,” while Chris shared a tender message in a since-deleted Instagram post:

“We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime.”

It’s sad to see them split, but it sounds like the 28-year-old is ready for a new era.

