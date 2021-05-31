Courtney Stodden Is Engaged To BF Chris Sheng! See The Ring That Made Them 'Gag' HERE!

Courtney Stodden is officially off the market!

The Celebrity Big Brother alum announced the big news on Sunday with an impressive post on Instagram showing off an incredible piece of jewelry on their left ring finger!

And now we know it’s the real deal: the 26-year-old — who recently came out as non-binary — is officially off the market and engaged to on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Sheng. Love it!!

As you can see (below), Courtney noted how the ring actually made them gag because “it’s so beautiful,” which says quite a bit about what they think of the rock they’re rocking!

Ch-ch-check out the post HERE:

Wow!!!

Good for Courtney and Chris!

BTW, Chris shared more details about the proposal itself, as well as how much he and Courtney have both grown in their relationship and personally over the years. In his own Instagram post confirming that he popped the question, Sheng makes it sound like things were pretty unplanned — but it all nevertheless came together to create an absolutely unforgettable moment!

He wrote (below):

“So this happened! Not how I planned but the moment was right. On Friday, May 28 I proposed to the love of my life and they said Yes. I feel so blessed and fortunate. We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime. For the first time we’re both experiencing unconditional love. The truest kind of love. The kind where we may not always like each other but will ALWAYS love each other. I promise to always be your rock, support, and shoulder to lean on – no matter what. I got you. Ily.”

Awwww!

Love it!

Ch-ch-check out his post here:

So great!

We couldn’t be happier for Courtney and Chris — who is a 41-year-old movie producer based in El Lay.

Of course, the Daddy Issues star was notably married to now-ex-husband actor Doug Hutchison when they were just a teenager and he was 50 way back in 2011. Suffice to say this is no doubt a healthier situation for Courtney and their new man all the way around, and it sure sounds like it to hear them both talk about it.

