Cruz & David Beckham Have A Matching Speedo Moment On Vacation! Hot!

Double trouble! Cruz Beckham is back at it again!

On Sunday, the 20-year-old attempted to break the internet by posting a HAWT new pic of himself and his dad David chilling on a yacht… in nothing but tight little speedos! OMG!

During a family vacation, the father and son took a sec to bask in the sun as they sat side by side on a couch. Cruz spread his legs wide, showing off his blue speedo, while David beamed at the camera while wearing a black speedo.

Ch-ch-check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRUZ (@cruzbeckham)

Wow!

Earlier this summer, Cruz recreated his dad’s famous underwear ad — and now this?? He’s really flaunting what he’s got! And fans aren’t mad about it, they commented

“ ok i zoomed” “That blue speedo.. iconic” “Yeah.. he knows what he’s doing lol”

LMFAO!

Other more PG pics in the carousel included a video of Cruz serving his 14-year-old sis Harper a pizza and embracing his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

Reactions, y’all??

