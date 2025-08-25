Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Jack Blues Bieber Is 1 Year Old -- How Hailey & Justin Celebrated! Did Millie Bobby Brown Just Hint At Daughter's Name? Look! Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Moves Across Country After Threatening To Call CPS On Her! Guess Which SPICY Celeb Wants To Replace Anna Wintour At Vogue! Millie Bobby Brown Adopts Baby Girl With Husband Jake Bongiovi! Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Kelley Says Ex-Stepfather Molested Her -- And Mom Helped 'Cover It All Up'! Nicole Kidman Sparks Keith Urban Divorce Rumors As She Makes Move To Be Closer To Estranged Daughter Bella Cruise! Chris Pratt Shares Rare Pics Of Son Jack -- Who Is Now A TEENAGER!!! Taylor Swift Reveals Her Biggest 'Challenge' When Meeting Jason Kelce's Kids! Kate Gosselin's TERRIBLE Reaction To Son Collin's Claim His Siblings Were 'Pitted Against Each Other'  Kate Gosselin Reveals She Went Back To Her Pre-Reality TV Job For 'Sickening' Financial Reasons Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Finally Addresses ATV Accident That Nearly Killed Her!

David Beckham

Cruz & David Beckham Have A Matching Speedo Moment On Vacation! Hot!

Cruz & David Beckham Have A Matching Speedo Moment On Vacation! Hot!

Double trouble! Cruz Beckham is back at it again!

On Sunday, the 20-year-old attempted to break the internet by posting a HAWT new pic of himself and his dad David chilling on a yacht… in nothing but tight little speedos! OMG!

During a family vacation, the father and son took a sec to bask in the sun as they sat side by side on a couch. Cruz spread his legs wide, showing off his blue speedo, while David beamed at the camera while wearing a black speedo.

Related: Guess Which SPICY Celeb Wants To Replace Anna Wintour At Vogue!

Ch-ch-check it out!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CRUZ (@cruzbeckham)

Wow!

Earlier this summer, Cruz recreated his dad’s famous underwear ad — and now this?? He’s really flaunting what he’s got! And fans aren’t mad about it, they commented

ok i zoomed”

“That blue speedo.. iconic”

“Yeah.. he knows what he’s doing lol”

LMFAO!

Other more PG pics in the carousel included a video of Cruz serving his 14-year-old sis Harper a pizza and embracing his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

Reactions, y’all??

[Image via Cruz Beckham/David Beckham/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 25, 2025 08:00am PDT

Share This