Daddy Yankee Makes My Mom So Happy!!! And The Most MIND-BLOWING Dining Experience: 20,000 Leagues In Las Vegas! | Perez Hilton

Chef Taylor Persh has created one of the most unique restaurants we have ever been to – and Perez has eaten at the best of the best, all over the world! 20,000 Leagues at Lost Spirits Distillery – within the Area 15 complex in Las Vegas – is fine dining as a show! Everything has a purpose and a vision! From the food to the service to the cocktails, dinnerware, music, ambiance – the entire package. This is a 16 course tasting tour-de-force filled with surprises and thought-provoking explosions of taste. The passion exuding from that intimate communal experience was inspiring! So happy we got to share that with fellow foodie and fabulous creator Jessica Woo! And, afterwards, we got to share Daddy Yankee with Momma Perez! We took her to his concert at the T-Mobile Arena. And Legendaddy’s team sat us in THE FRONT ROW!!!! We don’t think we have seen mom this happy in YEARS!!!! You have to see the highlights from the show AND see how lit my mom got in this video!!!! Watch!
