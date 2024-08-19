Got A Tip?

Dakota Johnson DEFINITELY Wants You To See Her Ring After Those Chris Martin Split Rumors!

Dakota Johnson is not exactly being subtle as she knocks down those rumors about her supposed split from Chris Martin!!

As you’ll recall, we initially reported late last week about how the Fifty Shades of Grey actress supposedly called off her engagement to the Coldplay frontman and ended their seven-year-long relationship. But just hours after the initial report came through, further reporting suggested that the two hadn’t broken up at all! And now, Dakota is making it REALLY clear that they are still together — even if they are physically far apart!!

While Chris is touring Europe with his band this summer, Dakota is hanging out in Malibu. And that’s where she was on Sunday with pals Jeremy Allen White and Blake Lee when paparazzi photogs spotted her walking around. Or rather, she spotted paparazzi photogs and wanted to very clearly show that she was wearing the engagement ring previously given to her by Chris in their past proposal!!

She left very little to the imagination as she flaunted the thing openly, and looked the cameras dead in the eye to be sure they caught the jewelry in their lenses! Ch-ch-check out the snap (below):

Yeah… that’s not exactly subtle! LOLz! Evidently, the breakup rumors struck a nerve for Dakota and Chris. So, she’s making it clear that they are still an item!

BTW, TMZ reported on Monday morning that Dakota’s production company filmed Coldplay’s latest music video, too. So, the pair is still together both personally AND professionally!

Thoughts on Dakota’s super-candid reveal of their ongoing engagement with these new pics, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

Aug 19, 2024 08:52am PDT

