RECORD SCRATCH! Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Have NOT Split Up & Are Still 'Happily Together', Claims Rep!

Um… false alarm? Friday morning we heard the sad news Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin called off their engagement and went their separate ways after seven long years together! But according to a conflicting report, it’s no Trouble and all Paradise for the Coldplay frontman and his Madame Web.

As we reported just a couple hours ago, the actress and the rockstar supposedly ended their relationship and split off from their would-be wedding planning after their lives diverged irreparably. But, uh, maybe that issue wasn’t so irreparable, as it turns out?! Heck, to hear a rep for the 34-year-old actress tell it now, it sounds like they didn’t have any problems at all!

Related: Dakota Johnson Really Pissed Off Madame Web Bosses After Brutally ‘Dragging’ Film!

Per People, the Fifty Shades Of Grey star’s rep denied reports she’d split from her 47-year-old fiancé. And instead of revealing a rift, that rep needed only four simple words to quell breakup rumblings:

“They are happily together.”

Well then!

That’s quite an about-face from earlier this morning, when a DailyMail.com insider made these very specific claims about what supposedly led to the couple’s demise:

“Chris and Dakota have tried desperately hard over the past few months to make their relationship work. They’ll always have love for each other but they’ve both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term. They’re both busy people, Chris has been in Europe with Coldplay and they both have personal priorities, passions and work commitments which don’t naturally intertwine with each other. They wanted it to work but it just hasn’t, and they’ve now accepted it is best to move on.”

So, it only took a couple hours for Dakota’s rep to completely deny that insider report and nip all the split talk in the bud! Though innerestingly the rep didn’t assure us the engagement was still on either…

Now, to be fair, early Friday’s rumors of a breakup didn’t exactly come up out of the blue. As we reported back in June, Dakota and Chris had recently hit a so-called “secret” rough patch in their relationship. At the time, it was understood that they’d eventually worked through it. But there were issues there. Possibly of the all-too-familiar rockstar variety. One source claimed Chris wanted an open relationship, and Dakota was unwillingly going along. (Sounded like a California way of describing cheating to us!) So, this morning’s breakup claims weren’t the most surprising thing in the world.

But we guess not? Sounds like the actress and the rocker are still together and still trying to make it work. We’re certainly happy about that! What about U, Perezcious readers?? Share your thoughts on the matter down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]