Dakota Johnson Really Pissed Off Madame Web Bosses After Brutally ‘Dragging’ Film!

Dakota Johnson is in trouble with Sony and the team behind Madame Web after her recent comments about the film!

In case you missed it, the 34-year-old actress got brutally honest while addressing how the Spider-Man spinoff got ripped to shreds by critics and became a massive flop at the box office in an interview with Bustle earlier this week. And it sounds like, based on how things turned out with this film, she will not be doing with comic book movies! At one point, Dakota even seemed to take a shot at the studio execs behind the project for letting it fail, as she said:

“It’s so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it’s even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what’s really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee. Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them.”

She continued:

“You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms. My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bullsh*t. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren’t going to f*cking want to see those.”

While many applauded her for the call-out, unfortunately, her words have landed her in hot water with the Madame Web bosses. Dailymail.com reported on Saturday that Sony and the team behind the film are angry at Dakota for constantly “dragging” the film and not taking “any responsibility” for her part in why the film flopped. An insider told the outlet:

“Lots of people at Sony are questioning her star power, and how she reacted to this failure will likely come back to haunt her.”

Uh oh. What about her co-star Sydney Sweeney, though? You may recall she also had no problem slamming the film while hosting Saturday Night Live earlier this month. Is she in trouble with Sony and Co., too? According to the source, NO! They claimed the bosses felt Sydney only made a playful joke on the sketch comedy show. When it came to Dakota’s comments, the insider explained that the team felt she crossed a line with her constant digs:

“It is OK to joke about your movie not doing well and even lean into the bad reviews like Sydney Sweeney did on SNL with her monologue – but producers and Sony aren’t laughing over Dakota’s continued dragging of how she sees the fallout of Madame Web and how she isn’t taking any responsibility for its lackluster results.”

Mainly, everyone in the production was upset since a lot of “hard work” went into the project at the end of the day. The insider said:

“Not every movie is going to work, but a lot of hard work is put towards even bad movies and for your star to s**t on it is a bad look. Dakota is being looked down on over her talk of the film because everyone in the production is thinking, what if the movie was still the same but also a box office gem? She would be talking about sequels and probably praising herself over its good fortune.”

With her comments, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum is now not in the good graces of these execs! But the source recognized things could change in the future:

“In typical Hollywood fashion, if Dakota’s next film is a major hit, then everyone will be kissing her a** again. Right now, not so much.”

Damn! Things aren’t looking good for Dakota, sadly. Reactions to the backlash, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

