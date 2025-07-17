New Details Emerge About Paranormal Investigator Who Died On Tour With IRL Haunted Annabelle Doll!

More information has come to light surrounding Dan Rivera’s sudden death.

On Tuesday, we learned that the paranormal investigator wound up dead in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania while on his Devils on the Run Tour… WITH the IRL Annabelle doll! So creepy! There are just SO many questions!

And now we have few answers. On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania State Police released a report detailing their findings after discovering Dan deceased in his hotel room:

“Members from PSP Gettysburg responded to a hotel in Straban Township, Adams County for a report of a deceased [man]. The decedent was discovered in his hotel room by workers. Nothing unusual or suspicious was observed at the scene.”

In other words, it sounds like they didn’t find any weapons or otherwise fishy stuff that could offer up any clues. Which just makes this whole Annabelle connection even spookier!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Rivera (@dan_rivera_nespr)

As of now, Rivera’s cause of death is pending.

Related: Woman Arrested For ‘Ingenious’ Plot To Murder Ex Husband With Chocolate!

In the wake of his death, the New England Society for Psychic Research, where Dan served as lead investigator, commemorated him with a lengthy statement:

“The New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) is devastated by his passing and is still coming to terms with this profound loss. Dan was not only a vital part of our team for over a decade, but also a deeply compassionate, loyal, and dedicated friend. His integrity, creativity, and generosity defined him. Dan’s passion for the paranormal was rooted in a genuine desire to educate, help, and connect with others — whether through social media, conventions, or investigations with local families seeking understanding and peace.”

They concluded:

“We understand that Dan’s work inspired fascination and curiosity for many, but above all, he was a father, devoted husband, and loyal friend, someone who meant the world to those closest to him. Out of respect for his family, we kindly ask for privacy as they mourn this tremendous loss.”

So, so sad. Rest in peace, Dan.

[Images via Dan Rivera/Instagram & Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube]