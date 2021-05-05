Danielle Fishel Expecting Second Child With Problematic Shrimp Cereal Guy!

We were a bit concerned when those emotional abuse allegations came out against Danielle Fishel’s husband — but she doesn’t seem to be!

In fact, the Boy Meets World alum was more than proud to announce the pair are expecting their second child together!

On Wednesday, the actress marked her 40th birthday on Instagram by revealing she is pregnant, expecting a second son with hubby Jensen Karp. Alongside a pic of her showing off her baby bump, the star wrote:

“F O R T Y! I’ve never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life. I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20’s were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30’s brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security.”

She went on to give her controversial husband a shout out, writing:

“Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time. I couldn’t be more grateful to enter my 40’s with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2. My birthday wish is for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might.”

If this were any other pregnancy announcement, we’d say “congrats, momma!” and be done with it. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the controversy involving Danielle’s husband that went down just a month ago, after he found himself in the viral spotlight due to his objectively disgusting shrimp cereal saga.

After Karp went viral for detailing his concerning tale about allegedly finding shrimp tails and other unidentified detritus in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch bags, some of his ex-girlfriends took to social media to share their unsavory experiences with the art gallery founder.

Many of these women claimed that Karp had emotionally abused them during the course of their relationship, leaving many of them in therapy — and one woman in the hospital. The first to come forward was a woman named Melissa Stetten, who tweeted:

“‘What you may not know about the man behind the viral posts’ what like he’s a manipulative gaslighting narcissistic ex-boyfriend who once told me he was surprised I hadn’t killed myself because my life was so worthless?”

Just a few minutes later, she added:

“Getting lots of texts from girls still in therapy over his terror. At least we have this fun little club!”

One of those fellow alleged victims was actress Rory Uphold, who wrote in multiple tweets:

“That this is the most abusive person I have ever been with and I am crying as I type this… I ended up in the hospital. Took me a year to recover mentally and I still struggle.”

Neither Karp nor Fishel have responded to the allegations — and based on this pregnancy announcement, it looks like they’re just hoping that this controversy blows over.

