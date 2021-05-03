Lily James FINALLY Addresses The Dominic West Cheating Scandal For First Time!

Lily James has a LOT to say about those infamous Dominic West photos that went viral in the fall, though she’s not spilling all the juicy deets… yet!

In a new interview Sunday, the actress did break her silence on the cheating scandal for the very first time, and we have a feeling the actor’s wife Catherine FitzGerald isn’t gonna be too happy with this latest update.

As you’ll recall, The Pursuit of Love co-stars were caught getting pretty cozy with one another while on a trip to Italy. Not only was the much older actor seen kissing the 32-year-old’s neck, but at lunch with their friend and manager, the duo looked like anything but just amicable co-workers! A source even dished to E! News at the time:

“At the end of lunch Lily sat next to Dominic and he couldn’t resist kissing her neck and stroking her. They then visited the nearby church and Dominic placed his hand on Lily’s butt.”

Yeah… not really the move a 51-year-old married man should be making, right?? His wife certainly didn’t think so as she made sure to confirm the couple’s marriage of 11 years was still going “strong” — or so she insisted, as Lily seemed to be working off a whole different set of facts!

After avoiding the press and even cancelling television appearances in the wake of the sticky situation, the Cinderella star is finally confronting those pesky headlines — in part because she’s now promoting the very movie the alleged affair occurred during! In a new chat with The Guardian over the weekend, Lily opened up about the “media storm” that transpired after those flirtatious snapshots hit the internet. When James was asked point-blank about the scandal, she told the outlet:

“Ach, I’m not really willing to talk about that.”

Understandable — West has obviously reconciled with FitzGerald as the pair share four children (the actor has a fifth from a previous relationship). Dominic wouldn’t be the first cheater to lie about his marriage. Not to mention he literally starred in The Affair, a TV show about — you guessed it — affairs. Maybe he learned a few tips and tricks. LOLz!

But what’s really interesting to note is how the Baby Driver performer finished the statement, adding:

“There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid.”

Hmmm… Does this mean we’ll ever get more details?? Kinda sounds like maybe, though we can’t imagine when the right time for that conversation would be, especially given what great lengthes the Irish landscaper went into maintaining the happy facade of her marriage. But the fact that there is apparently “a lot to say” just proves that things weren’t as clean cut as they seemed from an outside perspective. We have a feeling Lily wouldn’t mind if these rumors could finally be put to rest!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Will Lily or Dominic ever come clean about what was really going down during the PDA sesh? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

