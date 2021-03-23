Man Appears To Have Discovered Shrimp Tails In His Cinnamon Toast Crunch! This Saga Is WILD!

This. Is. CRAZY!!!

A writer named Jensen Karp (who also happens to be actress Danielle Fishel‘s husband) took to Twitter on Monday morning to relay something really strange: it appeared as though he found a pair of shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal! And he posted pics to prove it!

The whole thing started out wildly enough when Karp called out the official CTC Twitter account and (understandably!) asked why shellfish tails would be in his cereal (below):

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Uhhhhh… WTF?!

That’s a potentially life-threatening issue for people with shellfish allergies — not to mention a completely disgusting cross-contamination problem for the rest of us! How did they get in there?! We need to know more!!

CTC’s initial response was solid enough, and pretty standard for a corporate Twitter account (below):

We’re sorry to see what you found! We would like to report this to our quality team and replace the box. Can you please send us a DM to collect more details? Thanks! — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

OK!

But then things took a turn for the weird… Understandably, Karp turned down the offer of a replacement box:

We understand your concern. We promise you that our team will look into this and get to the bottom of it – but in the meantime, we want to do everything we can to make this right. We'll need further details to research. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

And while he direct messaged the company to get things sorted out, he also made an lighthearted joke at their expense (below)!

But in response, General Mills (which makes the CTC brand) claimed that their own “investigation” determined the weird pieces were not actually shrimp tails, but instead “an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar.” WTF?!

Look:

After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

Dude… those really look like shrimp tails! And they really don’t look like “an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar.” Why deny it after Karp has already shown multiple pictures??

Miffed by the bizarre corporate response, Karp doubled down with MORE pictures (below) and, yeah, they really look like shrimp tails:

Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

So crazy!!! From there, CTC took it to the DMs, and things continued to get weird:

I think we’ve all dated someone like Cinnamon Toast Crunch. pic.twitter.com/YH1ZtBUXF0 — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Vouchers?! Who TF wants vouchers?!

Later in the morning, Karp also noted that there were bizarre black spots baked into specific pieces of the cereal, and showed his findings here:

For real – someone tell me they aren’t like maggots or bugs. Is it shrimp adjacent? (also just found this weird cinnamon covered pea thing?)

I wish this was a joke. pic.twitter.com/7pCs0TJCpv — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

That’s BEYOND gross. We don’t even want to imagine… just… ugh. What happened to quality control?! The poor guy, who even hosts his own podcast Talk Ain’t Cheap, even noted how the other (still unopened!) bag in the box contained what appeared to him to be dental floss:

UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include…(I don’t even want to say it)…dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

Dude… We’re going to barf.

Predictably, Twitter went absolutely berserk in responding to Karp’s pictures and claims. By Tuesday morning, some accounts were questioning whether he’d staged the whole thing for publicity, which Karp himself was quick to deny:

This take is so stupid and morning zoo call-in. There are black things cooked ONTO the squares and the shrimp is coated in sugar. Please pay a silly car horn next time you talk about it. https://t.co/EYPkjXolgp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

Hmmm…

Mostly, though, other users were keen on slamming Cinnamon Toast Crunch for even denying the possible presence of shrimp remnants in the first place (below):

“Lord, please grant me the confidence of a cereal brand that looks at this picture and says there is NO possibility these are shrimp tails. Pure, unwavering arrogance at such a high level I almost applaud it.” “My ex loves CTC and has a severe allergy to shellfish. If this happened to him he’d be dead. This is unacceptably ignorant of these people.” “Jeez, this could kill people with shellfish allergies, that’s awful.” “WTF CTC!? Someone obviously had their lunch on the assembly line somewhere in your supply chain instead of the break room. This whole lot needs to be recalled ASAP before someone with a shellfish allergy eats this and you aren’t going to get to gaslight anaphylaxis.” “Cereal? More like seareal. Amirite? (But seriously, this is f**king gross)” “I wonder if they were discarded from someone’s lunch? Could a worker have been eating on the job? Let’s take a closer look into the CTC labor practices!” “the company being so flippant about a potentially deadly contamination is pretty disheartening”

Seriously!

Things went from 0 to 100 real quick, and while it’s mostly fun and games for a lot of us, shellfish allergies are no joke! If those things really are shrimp tails, General Mills has a lot to answer for when it comes to their production line…

By Tuesday morning, Karp updated where things stood (below), and it sounds like this ordeal is far from over:

AM UPDATE: I feel fine. I am going to get the black stuff tested today, and also going to talk to the Costco. Most importantly, nothing new from General Mills since they asked me to send them the shrimp tails that they had tried to convince me was sugar. — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

Wow!

And he even managed to poke a little fun at himself through the entire process, too:

I’m the new Gorilla Glue Girl, aren’t I? — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

Ha! Love it!

Seriously, though, what do y’all make of this wild situation, Perezcious readers?! First off, do U think Karp is telling the truth? Or are you one of those skeptical people unsure about the origin of the supposed shrimp tails?!

And as for CTC, we can understand General Mills in regards to a box being cross-contaminated here and there. We can’t imagine how many boxes of cereal they churn out every day, so even in very small numbers, s**t is bound to happen, unfortunately. Apparently, really gross s**t.

But, like, why be weird about it? Why call what appear to be shrimp tails “an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar” without even being able to investigate the thing in person? Such a strange, tone-deaf response!

Sound OFF with your take on this whole saga down in the comments (below)!!!

