'Shrimp Cereal Guy' Jensen Karp Accused Of Emotional Abuse By Multiple Exes After Going Viral

A man went viral this week after a disgusting incident in which he claims he found shrimp tails and other unidentified detritus in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch bags. That, plus a SHOCKINGLY unsatisfactory response from General Mills, turned the story into one of the most talked-about moments of the week.

Then a twist — the random viral man turned out to not be so random. He was Jensen Karp. Karp is a little bit of a celeb in his own right; he was a novelty rapper that went by the name Hot Karl in the early 2000s, and his memoir about that time, titled Kanye West Owes Me $300 got a lot of buzz a few years ago. He also produced the rap battle TV show Drop The Mic, hosted several podcasts, and founded the Gallery 1988 art galleries in El Lay.

But what folks really couldn’t get over was the fact he was married to…

Danielle Fishel! That’s right, the one and only Topanga from Boy Meets World. The story just couldn’t get any wilder, right?

Well… Maybe not wilder… but there is one more turn…

See, the thing about all that extra time in the spotlight is that along with it came some negative attention, too. In this case it was some of his ex-girlfriends who were less than thrilled to see his name again.

On Wednesday a woman named Melissa Stetten tweeted:

“‘What you may not know about the man behind the viral posts’ what like he’s a manipulative gaslighting narcissistic ex-boyfriend who once told me he was surprised I hadn’t killed myself because my life was so worthless?”

Oof… That’s terrible. And especially poetic given the fact “gaslighting” is exactly what Karp was calling the Cinnamon Toast Crunch quality control response.

Just a few minutes later Melissa tweeted:

“Getting lots of texts from girls still in therapy over his terror. At least we have this fun little club!”

And then in response to some of the criticism a few hours later:

“Look, I’m no sweetheart, I’ve done/said some dumb things dated problematic men, but to have so many women reach out with the SAME EXACT story confirms that what I dealt with wasn’t because of me. It’s a disturbing tactic he used to control and demean women.”

Did any of the other women post anything publicly? Yep.

Writer Stephanie Mickus quote tweeted Melissa’s original post, writing:

“Hahaha my quickly deleted subtweet yesterday said ‘oh no I can’t follow the latest viral saga cause I was blocked in 2014 b/c I was not gracious enough after a surprise threesome! But not before I was told to ‘be careful or I would never work in this town again'”

She too then said:

“The amount of women who DM’d me with stories today. Let alone the ones I have known about for years and talked to about our shared experiences. Oh lord”

Actress Rory Uphold tweeted:

“That this is the most abusive person I have ever been with and I am crying as I type this.”

And:

“I ended up in the hospital. Took me a year to recover mentally and I still struggle.”

Wow. That is… concerning.

Karp seemingly ignored all this and continued his epic shrimp tail saga, updating everyone on Thursday morning:

“No real update and I’m not posting about this bullshit all day again. Waiting for the envelope I agreed on from General Mills to send them back pieces and some of a shrimp tail will leave home for DNA testing at Noon. They grow up so fast.”

As gross as the cereal shrimp was, we’re a lot more concerned about these claims now. If all this is true, we hope for Topanga’s sake that Karp is a different person these days. We mean, they have a child together!

What do YOU think about this latest twist in the story??

