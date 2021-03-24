Twitter Is Freaking Out After Realizing Viral Shrimp Cereal Guy Is Married To The Actress Who Played Topanga On Boy Meets World

You didn’t think the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp tails story could get any wilder, did you?

In case you’re not caught up and “Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp tails” sounds like crazy word salad generated by an AI, here’s the deal. Comedian Jensen Karp went viral on Twitter this week after sharing a photo of some shrimp tails he found in a new box of the cereal. Those actually weren’t the worst thing he found in there, but they were definitely the strangest. Karp then ended up in a baffling back-and-forth with the company, which tried to suggest that the tails were actually “accumulations of sugar.” Needless to say, the internet was hanging on every word as it all played out in public for all of us to see.

Related: Twitter Reacts To Capitol Rioter That Looks Like Rick Moranis!

As the shrimp tails tale gained traction — and seemed to get weirder at every turn — fans following the saga uncovered another detail that was sort of the straw that broke the camel’s back. Specifically, that Karp is married to Danielle Fishel, AKA Topanga Lawrence of Boy Meets World.

OK, this Cinnamon Toast Crunch/shrimp tails story is wild, but we’re burying the lede here… DUDE’S MARRIED TO TOPANGA pic.twitter.com/Gc1YZZnCLt — Brian Stanley (@Perminisconious) March 24, 2021

This little nugget of information wasn’t a secret, but it did almost get lost in the insanity of the shellfish discovery. So yes, Shrimp Cereal Guy is married to Topanga and they have a baby together.

And yes, that means she was the iron-stomached wife who discovered the floss in bag #2 (below).

UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include…(I don’t even want to say it)…dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had a field day with this information. Reactions included:

“finding out the cinnamon toast shrimp guy is married to Topanga from Boy Meets World is breaking me” “Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp tail guy is married to Topanga and that completes 2021 bingo for me.” “I can’t get over this guy getting into bed, thinking about how crazy his life has become since he found shrimp in his CTC, laughing about the absurdity of it all, then rolling over and there is Topanga” “Cory Matthews would absolutely have found shrimp tails in his cereal and had no idea what to do until Topanga showed up” “‘Cinnamon Toast Shrimp guy is married to Topanga.’ Is 10000% a russian asset activation code. Somewhere Black Widow just woke the f**k up”

And then there’s this mind-boggling summary:

I can’t believe this is all factually correct. https://t.co/imBd8Ts62c — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 24, 2021

Related: Father Arrested For Bringing Toddler Into Elephant Enclosure!

So how are we feeling, Perezcious readers? Has Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shrimp Cereal Guy beaten Gorilla Glue Girl for the Internet’s #1 Main Character of the Year? Has March 2021 surpassed March 2020 for utter bizarreness yet? Are we ever going to have a normal day online (or IRL) again??? We’re just not sure anymore!

Ch-ch-check out some more reactions (below):

Me explaining the Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Topanga saga to my dad ????: pic.twitter.com/xNOnWOEZvS — Union-made DSA Flag???? (@CranesNoSkyhook) March 24, 2021

I think I found out who put the shrimp in Topanga’s husband’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch. pic.twitter.com/LAYPxobdGh — Blake Hammond (@BigRadMachine) March 24, 2021

Topanga Lawrence > Cinnamon Toast Crunch I said it. pic.twitter.com/SaymlLRKQG — Mychal (@mychal3ts) March 24, 2021

150% chance that Sean put the shrimp in Topanga’s husbands Cinnamon Toast Crunch pic.twitter.com/pCUEMZPPe4 — Dr Grayfang (@DrGrayfang) March 24, 2021

if you’re lucky enough to marry topanga, eat the sugar-coated shrimp tails and thank god for the nourishment — Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) March 24, 2021

You’re laughing? General Mills put shrimp inside Topanga’s husband’s box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and you’re laughing? pic.twitter.com/nLqyXqBD3D — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) March 24, 2021

“Topanga it’s the perfect plan I trick a cereal company into paying us millions” pic.twitter.com/61VUSNUmUr — chris murphy (@dropchrismurphy) March 23, 2021

???? it was topanga all along. ???? pic.twitter.com/9kGPf0od8k — sincerely, ivy marie. (@sincerelyivy) March 24, 2021

LOLz!

[Image via Danielle Fishel/Jensen Karp/Instagram]