Darren Criss & Wife Mia Welcome Their First Child!

Happy, happy news!! Darren Criss and his wife Mia Swier have welcomed their first child!

Their daughter, Bluesy Belle Criss,⁣ arrived on April 11, 2022!

The couple first announced their pregnancy news in mid-October. The Glee alum and his wifey shared photos on Instagram of them in a recording studio. There was also a video that captured the sound waves of their baby’s heartbeat playing off a laptop! In the last clip, Mia turned around to show off her baby bump! The American Crime Story star captioned the post:

“We’ve been making music for years.… But this time we made a BEAT. The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022.”

What a clever way to make the announcement!! Famous friends and his former co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Lea Michele, and even Evan Rachel Wood were all SO excited to meet the little tyke. Wood pretty much summed up all our reactions by responding:

“SHUT UP”

LOLz!! We wonder how she’s feeling now that the baby is out in the world!

As Perezcious readers and Gleeks alike know, Criss got engaged to Swier in January 2018, after they’d already spent seven years together! They tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at the Ace Hotel in New Orleans in 2019 and have been living seemingly happily ever after since.

Sadly, Darren’s little addition won’t get to meet one very important family member. The singer lost his father, Charles William Criss, in April 2020 after he succumbed to “rare heart condition” he’d been dealing with for many years. He was 79. Reflecting on the difficult loss at the time, Criss penned a heartfelt tribute on IG, saying:

“I’ve spent most of my life trying to be like him, wanting to see and do all the incredible things he did. I’m so grateful he was around to see me actually pull a few off. He was there for the greatest moments of my life, which of course, he always dressed up for. His kind blue eyes, big laugh, and infamous warm smile could not have been a better representation of who he was to his core.”

We’re sure Darren’s father’s legacy will live on in the way his son steps into fatherhood now. Many congratulations to the new parents!

