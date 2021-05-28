Lea Michele Shares Adorable Pic Of Darren Criss Holding Her Baby Boy ‘For The First Time’ After Heather Morris’ Bullying Call Out

Apparently, not everyone has a problem with Lea Michele!

On Thursday, the 34-year-old momma took to Instagram to share several snapshots of her former Glee co-star, Darren Criss, holding her 9-month-old baby boy Ever Leo for the first time… ever. The actress wrote in the caption of the adorable picture:

“Being a new mom in quarantine can be incredibly isolating at times. It was so hard not being able to see friends and family for so long. My heart is so full right now to see the faces of those I love in person. And seeing my dearest friends hold my son for the first time.”

So true! Ch-ch-check out the sweet pic of the American Crime Story actor and little one (below):

AWW!

Lea also shared some more images on Instagram Stories, writing in one of them “when Uncle Darren comes to visit.” Take a look (below):

While we can’t deny how cute these are, it seems quite interesting the Broadway star decided to share the snaps with a former castmate around when Heather Morris spoke out about the bullying allegations that surfaced a year ago. ICYMI, the dancer recently went on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast to address alleged mean girl behavior from the Scream Queens alum on the set of Glee, saying:

“It’s true. I don’t know if maybe we were victims of bullying, and it’s a very victim thing to do — to blame yourself, which is what people were saying — but it also is very true, and the only person who was honest about it was Naya [Rivera]. And it was something that was very hush-hush on set. And now you see all these things coming out with these bigger names, who were very disrespectful and mistreated a lot of people, and people allowed it to happen.”

She continued:

“We absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the Fox execs and said how we felt about the situation, and nobody really did. Now, we are living in a culture where it’s acceptable to do things like that — whereas I think many people were very scared. I know, genuinely, I didn’t feel like it was my place — and I don’t know why because I was a cast member just like everybody else, and we all deserve to feel comfortable on a set.”

So it begs the question now: was Lea just trying to hint that not everyone shared the same opinions, or was this just an awkward coincidence?? Who knows! Either way, it seems Michele still keeps in touch with a few of her former cast members despite the controversy. She’s even still close with “Uncle Jonathan“ Groff, who recently had lunch with Ever and her!

