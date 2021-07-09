David Harbour Just Said The SWEETEST Thing About His Wife Lily Allen!!

This is so freaking cute!

David Harbour couldn’t be a happier husband as he just said the most precious thing about his wife Lily Allen! Talking to People on Friday, the Stranger Things star opened up about married life with the English singer-songwriter since their Las Vegas wedding last September, gushing:

“I’m so grateful that I’m not alone anymore, and that I have someone that I can tell everything to and who can tell me everything.”

Aww!!

Grab some tissues because the next part is really bittersweet. The 46-year-old continued:

“We can share this experience of walking through life together. I’m always so overcome with gratitude for that, because I’ve been alone for most of my life.”

So glad he’s not alone anymore!! Everyone deserves this kind of love! He’s even fitting in so well as a step-dad to the musician’s two girls, Ethel, 9, and Marnie, 8. After vacationing together recently, the fam apparently hit up a Gay Pride event where the actor hopped on the dance floor to “heavily embarrass” the kiddos as any true parent would!

LOVES IT!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ‘em in the comments (below)!

