Girls Gone Wild Founder Joe Francis Claims Baby Momma KIDNAPPED Their Twin Girls!

According to legal documents filed this week, Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis is claiming that his two twin daughters have not been seen for days — and he’s blaming his ex!

The controversial media mogul claims in the filing that the girls have gone “off the grid” along with their mother, Abbey Wilson. And in a new accompanying report from TMZ published on Wednesday morning, insiders claim that Wilson is now facing a kidnapping charge in Mexico, where Francis owns a seaside estate. Can that really be true?!

The controversy kicked off just after the holiday as Joe filed legal docs claiming he was supposed to see his twin girls for Christmas, only to have Wilson never show up to drop the kids off. In turn, Francis claims the girls have been M.I.A. for more than ten days, leading him to suspect that Wilson has taken off with 7-year-old twins Alexandria and Athena.

Also in the docs, Francis claims that Abbey and the kids are “living with another man.” Are they really “off the grid” if he knows where they are and who they are with?

It’s also suspect as to whether the girls are totally unaccounted for considering Abbey posted an Instagram pic of the family on the beach just a couple days ago:

Hmmm…

Things get even more shocking from there, though, because the media outlet also reports that their sources “tell us Abbey is being charged with kidnapping, and an Amber Alert is about to be issued.” Whoa!

However, Abbey’s attorney has since come forward and refuted the kidnapping claim. the 33-year-old mother’s lawyer says his client is not missing — and she has “full, temporary custody” of both children. And no, per the attorney, Wilson has NOT been charged with kidnapping.

The lawyer countered with new allegations that the 48-year-old video creator has been physically and verbally abusive to Abbey in the past, and “has not provided any financial support” for a year. Page Six also notes that they were unable to confirm TMZ‘s initial reporting about the kidnapping allegation. Hmm.

For what it’s worth, Abbey had previously posted screenshots of text messages allegedly sent between her and Joe indicating his apparent refusal to provide financial support for the twins. You can see pics of those alleged texts from this November social media post (below):

Wow.

Joe has fired back multiple times on social media since.

Days after Abbey posted what she claims are texts between the two, Joe shared this pic set (below) noting that the girls “finally got your day in court.” Along with it, he shared his anticipation at being able to see them again after two years apart:

Clearly, there are a lot of contentious emotions involved on both sides of this one.

Let’s just hope with whatever is going on that the girls are safe, sound, and able to flourish and grow in a healthy environment.

[Image via Abbey Wilson/Joe Francis/Instagram]