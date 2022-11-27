Busy Philipps Responds To Claim She Was ‘Rude And Dismissive’ On Set Of Her Talk Show

Busy Philipps is shutting down the accusations of her being disrespectful to anyone on the set of her former show (well, somewhat)!

The 43-year-old actress hit back at an allegation posted by the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi that she was “rude and dismissive” behind the scenes of her short-lived talk show Busy Tonight. She responded to the claims on Instagram Stories this week, writing:

“@deuxmoi no need to be ANON FOR ME! Someone sent me this and it’s probably very true to many of the executives who were at the network then. It’s not T that I f**king hated working for the E! Execs when we were trying to make our show. I’ve talked about it with @instacais on our podcast multiple times as to why I felt that way and we’ve been specific about situations where I know I was rude and dismissive.”

But while the blind item might have been “true” about the E! executives, Busy insisted she never directed that attitude at anyone else on set:

“I doubt you would find a crew member or pa or security guard who would tell you I’m rude and dismissive — I just don’t like it when people who are bad at their jobs are insistent on telling me how to do mine.”

She then added:

“But. Let’s be real. The idea that I was rude and dismissive is so steeped in misogyny it proves my f**king point anyway.”

Busy certainly never fails to keep it real with her fans!

In case you didn’t know, the Freaks and Geeks alum began hosting the late-night show in 2018 before the series was canceled after one season in 2019. She told Us Weekly in June 2019 that she was “taking a bunch of meetings” to find Busy Tonight a new network, but it was never picked up again. The Girls5eva star ended up starting the Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best podcast with one of her former talk show writers Caissie St. Onge. Since the show’s cancellation, Busy has been open about her experience working with E!, saying that the network “wasn’t the right place” for the show or her viewers:

“I think that we’ve had a real point of view. And I’m so proud of all of the things that we’ve done, that we’ve been able to do, and I feel the show is really successful in that way.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

