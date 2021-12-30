Busy Philipps Shares Mom’s HILARIOUS Reaction To ‘Thirst Trap’ Bikini Pic!

Busy Philipps didn’t quite get the reaction she wanted towards her most recent bikini pic!

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old actress posted to Instagram a sultry picture of herself (above, inset) chilling in the pool as she posed in a brown bikini top with a tropical view in the background. Completely owning the moment, she wrote in the caption:

“This is 100 percent the hottest self timer pic I’ve ever taken- there’s no lame comment where I try to buy back what this is: a mother f**king thirst trap. I love you.”

Hell yes!!!

But while many in the comments section praised how amazing Busy looked, one follower couldn’t help but voice their concern over what seemed to be a health issue.

Someone wrote that they saw what they thought looked like swelling under her armpit. This comment soon caught the attention of the Freaks and Geeks alum’s mom, Barbara Philipps, who promptly reached out to her daughter about the matter. Busy wrote on IG Stories when sharing the text exchange with her mother:

“This is what I get for posting that thirst trap. This text from my mom.”

In the messages, the momma urged Busy to get her armpit checked out by a doctor, saying:

“Biz-Someone commented on your insta pic about your right underarm looking swollen and it does. Please take a look and get to the Dr. If it is.”

The star immediately protested, replying that it was just “fat.” However, Barbara wasn’t giving up and insisted that it looked swollen. When Busy finally put her foot down on the matter, the worried mom backed down, adding:

“You are not fat.”

To which her daughter replied:

“MOM. STOP.”

Alongside a sparkly pink heart emoji, Barbara concluded with a simple:

“ILY”

Such a hilarious and relatable AF mom text exchange!!!

