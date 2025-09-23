James Van Der Beek’s Wife Gets Emotional After His Surprise Appearance At Dawson’s Creek Reunion

James Van Der Beek’s wife is getting emotional.

The last few days have been a roller coaster for the Dawson’s Creek star. ICYMI, James had a reunion scheduled with the star-studded cast of the hit ‘90s show on Monday, but had to pull out at the last minute because of a bad bout with “two stomach viruses.” The decision was not an easy one as the whole event was inspired by his battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer and aimed to raise money for F**k Cancer. He announced on Sunday:

“This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January… So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment. Despite every effort… I won’t get to be there. I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most.”

Related: Yolanda Hadid Shares Look Inside Bella’s Battle With Lyme Disease

The event went on without him on Monday night in NYC, where Lin-Manuel Miranda filled in his spot at a live table reading of the show’s pilot. His wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children showed up on his behalf… And he even ended up making a surprise virtual appearance! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Back To You, Bob! (@backtoyoubobpod)

So sweet! We’re so glad he was able to be a part of the reunion in some form.

Following the highly-anticipated event, Kimberly took to her Instagram Story to reflect on what an “exquisite” night of celebration and support it was:

“This night was so special to the whole family. And more importantly, just feeling my husband fill the entire theater, and the love for him. We’ll be unwinding this one for a while, but thank you for the love and the support, and for the prayers. Because right here, right in the center is my husband on my heart.”

That’s so heartwarming. She concluded the video by getting vulnerable about missing her man:

“It was a beautiful night and I miss my husband. I can’t wait to go see him tomorrow.”

In a subsequent Story post, she went on to thank several others who helped make the night possible, including the F**k Cancer organization. Other stars in attendance included Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps.

What a night! Our hearts continue to be with the Van Der Beek family as James fights cancer.

[Images via Kimberly Van Der Beek/Instagram, Sony Pictures Television/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]