Jersey Shore’s Deena Cortese & Husband Christopher Buckner Celebrate Birth Of Second Son Cameron!

This Jersey Shore fam better get ready to hunker down because there’s officially a new baby in town! Deena Cortese and her husband Christopher Buckner welcomed their second child, a baby boy, Cameron Theo, on Saturday!

The TV personality announced the exciting news in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing:

“The Buckners are now officially a party of 4. Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1st at 7:21 pm weighing 7 pound 3 ounces and 20 inches long.”

She continued:

“He is such a little angel baby mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full! We can’t wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!!”

Ch-ch-check out the sweet photo (below):

AWWW!!

The MTV celeb announced she had another bun in the oven with a fun Halloween family photoshoot in October. With a front door decked out in Fall decor, the group of three definitely chose treat over trick on the festive Fall day! Holding up their firstborn son CJ, 2, in a series of photos, the happy parents stood in front of a sign that read:

“This little pumpkin is going to be a big brother!”

Squealing about their second child’s May 1 due date in the caption, the momma added:

“Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!!”

Aww!! Truly such a gorgeous, sweet-loving fam. Seems like Cameron is going to be showered with so much love and joy! At just 20 weeks into her pregnancy, Cortese said she could “already feel” her son’s “personality.” In a weekly update to followers, the 34-year-old gushed:

“This pregnancy has been super different from my first .. I feel like I can already feel our little Cameron’s personality.”

And that’s when she let it spill that the couple had already landed on Cameron’s name! She continued to explain the differences between her sons, noting that her first baby “made it known he was in there” during her pregnancy.

“Sick from the moment I found out until around week 15 .. after week 15 he didn’t go unnoticed he was kicking me and letting me know .. hey I’m in here ! And as you all know CJ is a little riot with super energy and a little ham.”

HAH! Wonder if that means Cameron’s a calmer kiddo? It seems that way given how her last few weeks being pregnant went. The reality star continued:

“For the first 18 weeks some days I’d forget I was even pregnant .. a little tired ..but for the most part super normal. I just started feeling him this past week .. but he’s very calm in there lol .. some days I get nervous so I throw my home Doppler on and boom there he is .. heart beating at a strong 145-150.. but then it’s like he realized and he moves .. haha I feel like Cameron might be more like his daddy and be more calm and to himself .. but who knows !!”

LOLz!! Perhaps he just likes playing pranks on his expecting momma? Time will tell, and that’s the joy of parenthood, right? Congratulations on the birth of Cameron, Deena and Christopher!! Wishing you all the positive vibes and sleep as you adjust to life with two tiny tots!

