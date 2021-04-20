Kim Kardashian FLOODED With A-List & Ultra-Rich Suitors Amid Kanye Divorce!

Move over, Drake, because it looks like you’ve got MAJOR competition from some very high-end bachelors in trying to pitch woo at the lovely Kim Kardashian!

Of course, the Canadian rapper has reportedly already shown interest in the 40-year-old reality TV star amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West. But as we’re learning now, Drizzy is FAR from the only eligible high-net-worth bachelor ready to jump through hoops for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star!

According to Page Six, Kim is truly becoming the “most eligible billionaire bachelorette” following the Yeezy split, and she’s already being courted by “the cream of the crop” of potential suitors. That means A-list actors, professional athletes, world-famous entertainers — even billionaire CEOs and royal family members are jumping up and down for the chance to take out the KKW Beauty CEO! We can only imagine some of the big names on that list!

An insider explained the current love landscape to the media outlet, revealing (below):

“People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs. People are also trying to reach out to her via DM.”

Wow!

TBH, that’s kind of what we expected to happen, but it’s still wild to think about how Kim has all these powerful men in the palm of her hand. Use ’em to your advantage, honey! It’s your world at this point! Girl power aside, though, it sounds like the mom of four isn’t actually super keen on dating quite yet. The insider tempered Kim’s looming love life interest to a point, explaining:

“[Kim is] not looking for anyone right now. She’s not looking to jump into anything but is keeping an open mind.”

Understandable!

Besides, it’s going to take the right man to fall into place perfectly with Kim’s krop of kids — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, who will turn 2 next month. Any new boyfriend isn’t going to replace Kanye as their dad, of course, but on some level those four need consistency from a real family man who can be there for real, and not just a dude looking for a nice night out on the red carpet.

That means these suitors had better come correct! Just saying!

The insider added:

“[Kim is] really focused on her kids and work [right now]. She certainly wouldn’t want anyone to be with her for the spotlight. She is someone who values privacy … [and she] needs to be with somebody that she would look for as her best friend. She’s just not there yet with anybody.”

It’ll happen right on time — exactly when it’s meant to happen!

To be honest, it sounds like Kim needs something in the same vein of what big sis Kourtney Kardashian has with her amazing boyfriend Travis Barker: a mature, family-oriented guy who is used to the spotlight already and thus not seeking it out. Special bonus if the new dude was friends with Kim (or familiar to her) before all this, and they can transition smoothly into a relationship with consistency and maturity.

Who doesn’t want that?!

Anyways, what do U think of Kim’s courtship being in such high demand, Perezcious readers? Not surprised at all, perhaps, but how will things end up now that she’s back out there on the dating scene?? How long do you expect her to wait before she decides to seriously date again after the divorce?

Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)…

