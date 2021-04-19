Lizzo Drunkenly Slides Into Chris Evans' DMs -- See His Response!

Lizzo continues to hold the title of most relatable celeb.

The ‘Cuz I Love You singer has hopped on many a TikTok trend lately, but this one may take the cake. The recent viral audio comes from user @therealtati, who responded to a question about Chris Evans by saying:

“The reason I’m upset about this one is because… I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him. And honestly, it hurts me to the core.”

Over the weekend, Lizzo took the audio to the next level, using it over a screenshot of a direct message she sent to Captain America himself on Instagram. She messaged him a set of emojis — a gust of wind, an athlete, and a basketball — that were basically shorthand for “shooting your shot.” The 32-year-old captioned her post:

“Don’t drink and DM, kids…. for legal porpoises [sic] this is a joke.”

Shortly after, though, the “joke” paid off. The Grammy winner shared a follow-up TikTok, revealing that the actor had followed her back on IG and responded to her message:

“No shame in a drunk DM god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol”

Swoon!

He’s hot, he’s sweet, he has a sense of humor about leaking his own d**k pic… what more could we ask for in a man?

Who knows how these DMs may progress, but we have to thank Lizzo for letting us in on the saga. This could be the start of a beautiful friendship…!

[Image via WENN/Instar]