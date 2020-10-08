Demi Lovato Coping With Her Breakup By ‘Acting As Though She Was Never Engaged’?!

Demi Lovato may have started her career singing Don’t Forget, but it sounds like that’s exactly what she plans to do about her failed relationship with Max Ehrich.

After a whirlwind romance and oh-so-brief engagement, this split has been nothing but messy — at least on Max’s part, what with how much he’s been acting out on social media. As for Demi, she dropped a new breakup anthem Still Have Me and otherwise stayed mum on the issue.

Related: Demi Didn’t Want To ‘Admit She Made A Mistake’ With Max

And according to a source for Us Weekly, that may be because she’s decided to pretend the whole thing never happened! The insider said:

“Demi has been acting as though she was never engaged to Max and that their relationship never happened. She is still not speaking to him and fully cut him out.”

Ghosted! Ouch!

Well, sometimes a clean break is for the best. Hopefully the Disney alum is dealing with the emotional fallout, though, and not just repressing it like it never happened. According to the source, she’s “been surrounding herself” with friends like Sonny With a Chance co-star Matthew Scott Montgomery, with whom she shared a fun-filled Halloween horror drive-thru over the weekend.

As for her ex, he may have a bit more trouble getting in the holiday spirit. The source shared:

“Max is in shambles about the whole situation. It’s been so hard for him because he’s in Atlanta and trying his best to focus on his film [Southern Gospel], God and Jesus.”

If the Under the Dome actor is asking himself “what would Jesus do,” well, we’re no religious scholars, but we’d guess “publicly accusing your ex-fiancé of using you for PR” probably isn’t on the list. Hopefully, getting some closure will help Ehrich move on and return to the righteous path.

According to a source for In Touch magazine, closure might be coming in the form of moving out of the home in which they quarantined together since nearly the very start of their relationship. And as a bonus, the I Love Me singer allegedly returned the engagement ring he gave her in July.

The source explained:

“Max did not expect to get the ring back, so it was a very nice gesture and meant a lot. Although he is still heartbroken over the breakup and they have not talked, he felt this was a way for Demi to say goodbye to him and sorry for the way the breakup went down. It was very amicable.”

TBH, we didn’t expect him to get that expensive ass ring back either!

Related: Kourtney K Has Surprising Reaction To Scott Disick & Bella Banos Dating Rumors

The insider added:

“He now he feels like they can both start fresh and heal peacefully. He finally feels like he can move on.”

That’s a relief! No more Instagram Live for you, young man! Lolz!

Hopefully things becoming more amicable will allow both of these two to start a new chapter.

[Image via Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich/Instagram]