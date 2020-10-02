Max Ehrich Accuses Demi Lovato Of Using Him In ‘PR Stunt’ Engagement To Sell Music In Bizarre, Emotional Video

We regret to inform you that Max Ehrich is at it again.

Demi Lovato‘s former fiancé took to Instagram Live during the wee hours of Friday morning and posted a rambling, emotional five-minute video monologue reacting to the breakup and its related media coverage. Buckle up for this one, y’all…

The video, which appears to be shot in a bathroom with some kind of indistinguishable television or other sound droning on in the background, shows the 29-year-old actor pacing around endlessly. In the clip, he talks to the camera about “fake news,” the relationship and breakup having been a “public relations stunt”; he also repeats allegations about his rental home being barraged with attempted break-ins by fans of the 28-year-old pop princess. Huh?

Emotional from the start of the video, Ehrich brings himself to tears — real or crocodile, we can’t be sure — nearly at the very open, when he leads it off by saying (below):

“It’s not even literally about me. There are … There’s like, a crew, with, like, kids. Children. Stop using me as a pawn in a PR stunt. Stop. Stop breaking into my AirBnb. Stop harassing me. Stop harassing my mom, my family, the people around me to scare us. Just like, make art. I’ll support you. You’re great. You’re awesome. Literally, just, like….leave me alone and stop using your millions of dollars to write false, fake news about me. I have to go to work tomorrow, and work for my money.

Oookay! We’re off and running now, aren’t we?! More from Max’s super-dramatic video monologue:

“I’m a person. A living, breathing person with feelings, with blood in my arms. Like, aren’t you tired? Aren’t you… All I’ve done is love with my whole heart, and you’re… If y’all wanna villainize me, say whatever you want at this point. It’s just the craziest thing. This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience ever, because no person deserves to feel this way.”

Yikes!

The Southern Gospel actor goes on to name-drop Pete Davidson, referencing the SNL star’s very public 2018 breakup from ex Ariana Grande:

“Pete Davidson didn’t deserve to feel this way. You think he wrote that text to Mac Miller? Open your eyes, it’s a calculated PR stunt.”

Sorry, but WTF is he talking about? Is he claiming Demi dating and dumping him was a “calculated PR stunt”? If that was true, it wasn’t all that calculated — we mean, the other person in the relationship would have to be in on it, right? You’d have to find some sort of celebrity-obsessed clout-chaser to agree to something like that… Huh.

But Max says he’s not part of the big machine — and frankly dives into conspiracy theory territory from there:

“But my team is going to hate me for saying any of this. But I’m not controlled by the media, by the press, by my people, I’m just… I’m here to just share my truth, and I think people deserve that. It’s 2020, we’ve all been through enough stuff [not to] let the media manipulate how we feel, and how we think. So, I’m just going to be real. I’m not going to let — I’ll deal with the repercussions later, but at this point, social media is a tool for artists like myself to be able to, like, express their truth. The media is manipulated, and that’s why Instagram and these platforms are so amazing, because I get to come on here at literally 2:45 in the morning, when I’m trying to just go to bed and do my job, but I can’t, because I have people calling me in the middle of the night, trying to scare me. It’s the weirdest thing ever, guys.”

Uhhh… harassing phone calls? Sounds serious! Call the cops, man!

But srsly, is he really trying to say “the media” is manipulated but social media, that’s the truth? Social media where he and Demi shared countless romantic photos and messages, where we learned most everything we know about their relationship?

The actor then doubles down on his own realness, accusing Demi of using him to promote her new breakup song:

“Let your talent speak for itself. Make your art and, like, don’t use people as clickbait. I’m not clickbait. I’m a person, just like you’re a person. I was in love, and the whole world just frickin’ knows it. I thought I found the real deal. Now I found out that I was used. But now I hope the song is number one because if that’s what someone wants in the material world, here ya go. Have it. I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully and completely. Infinitely, for everything. Anyways, I’m going to try to go get some sleep.”

Aaaaaand… scene. Boy, that was something else!

And the transcript doesn’t really do it justice! You’ve got to see it to believe it (below):

Max Ehrich takes to Instagram Live to address split with Demi Lovato: “You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything.” pic.twitter.com/XvtzCtq2cT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 2, 2020

Unreal.

We know 2020 has been crazy just on principle, but it seems like every day something pops up that reminds us we are truly living in the most bizarre simulation possible. And this isn’t even the craziest story we are covering today!!!

BTW, Ehrich popped up on IG once again on Friday morning, posting this on his account hours after shooting that late-night video:

Seriously, for his own mental health, let’s hope he is committed to actually signing off on this one. Take a break from social media or something, man…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF about everything here and more Demi-Max breakup talk, all down in the comments (below)!

