WHOA! Derek Hough Reveals Childhood Bullies Tied Him Up & Held A Gun To His Head In Vulnerable Message!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Derek Hough is opening up about the SEVERE bullying he endured as a child.

The Dancing with the Stars judge took to Instagram on Monday to share a lengthy message about bullying, getting brutally honest about the “torture” he once suffered:

“For those of you who don’t know this about me, I was severely bullied as a kid myself. I experienced some pretty extreme stuff.”

You’re not ready for what comes next… He continued:

“Being hung by a tree by my feet, being spat on, beaten up, a gun held to my head, even hogtied in a field for hours.”

We’re sorry, WHAT? Childhood bullies held a GUN to his head?! That’s, like, BEYOND bullying! JFC!

Julianne Hough’s big brother continued:

“That was a whole different level of what you might call physical and emotional torture. But now we’re living in an age where bullying has shifted the digital world. And with me about to become a father, it really got me thinking about the world that we’re shaping for each other.”

If you didn’t know, the 40-year-old is currently expecting his first child with wife Hayley Erbert.

Reflecting on virality and the measures some take to achieve it, he continued:

“I think we all share this natural desire to be heard and feel significant, and social media has absolutely amplified that. It’s given us this incredible platform to share our unique thoughts and perspectives, and yes, even the things we disagree wildly on. And that’s a beautiful thing … But somewhere along the line, we’ve almost been conditioned, maybe without even realizing it, that the fastest way for us to be noticed is to lean into negativity.”

But bringing new life into the world has made Derek want to break the mold:

“But here’s where I want to invite us all to pause. Of course we should share our opinions, and our voices, because each of us has something unique and valuable to say. And let’s also ask ourselves when we speak up, are we adding to the good in this world, or just adding to the noise? … We can share our thoughts in a way that still expresses what we believe, but also lifts others up. We can model a culture where being heard doesn’t require tearing anyone down.”

He concluded:

“So as I step into fatherhood, this is something I’m committing to reflecting on. And I invite you to try it out. And I know there will always be negativity out there, but if you’re up for a little reflection, let’s pause before we post, before we comment, and ask, ‘Am I being a force for good? Am I adding to the light rather than the noise?’ Because together, I really believe that we can shift this culture and create a space where everyone feels heard and respected.”

Watch his full video (below):

What a nice message! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

