Diddy Is Selling His LA Mansion 4 Months After Homeland Security Raid! And It's On The Market For HOW MUCH?!

Diddy has officially put his mansion on the market!

Four months after s**t really hit the fan for the I’ll Be Missing You rapper, he’s parting ways with his massive LA mansion! Or at least trying to! And yes, we’re talking about THAT mansion! If you somehow didn’t know, the Department of Homeland Security busted down the doors of both this mansion AND Diddy’s digs in Miami to conduct a raid amid his sex trafficking allegations. And now he’s trying to pawn his LA location off!

Related: J.Lo & Ben Affleck Fueling Split Rumors With THIS Shocking Mansion Move!

Sources told TMZ on Wednesday that the Bad Boy Records founder is attempting to sell the place for a whopping $70 MILLION… which is nearly double the $40 million he purchased it for in 2014! Yeesh, THAT much more than the OG price?! Is this a sign that he’s in need of cash??

In terms of specs, it’s 17,000 square feet, and it’s got eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It also boasts a home gym, wine room, pool, and a 35-person movie theater. It also apparently has a 3,000 square foot guest house on the lot. But despite all those amenities, sources told TMZ that Diddy apparently wants to leave LA behind amid all his culminating legal drama.

Inneresting…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via TheEllenShow/YouTube]