Sorry, Brian Austin Green! Diddy & Tina Louise Caught In Steamy Makeout Session!

Tina Louise has moved on from Brian Austin Green — and onto a beach towel with Diddy!

That’s right, y’all. The Australian supermodel was spotted making out with the hip-hop mogul on that sand in Malibu beach after breaking up with the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor.

As seen in pics published by DailyMail.com, the 38-year-old beauty and 50-year-old rapper had a great time on their romantic day trip. They laughed while taking a stroll along the beach, exchanged kisses as they laid next to each other on the sand, and, at one point, Diddy even covered the pair up so he could get a little more private time with his new lady! Ooh la la!

Overall, the two seemed like they were really enjoying soaking up each other’s presence — which makes us wonder… is this a fling or something more??

As we covered, one of the reasons Tina and BAG split up earlier this summer was because of “bad timing.” The actor was said to have not been interested in settling down so quickly after his separation from ex-wife Megan Fox, while Tina had allegedly been looking for something more serious. BAG later kind of confirmed this by saying about the relationship that he had actually “been single the whole time.” Oof, not exactly something your lady friend wants to hear…

Is Diddy a serious contender, though? The Bad Boy mogul has been linked to multiple (much younger) women — including actress Nicole Olivera and Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori — following his 2018 split from ex Cassie, but both of those turned out to be casual flings. Then again, Tina is a bit older and reportedly wants to settle down, so these two could be in it for the long haul!

Of course, it’s still unclear when and how Diddy and Tina even met, so everything is conjecture at this point. What we do know is the two seemed like they were having a blast on the beach together, so love just might be in the air.

As for her ex, it’s been said that Tina connected with BAG on Instagram following his split from Fox. Despite their relatively short romance — they only dated for about a month or so — insiders said the model still believes Brian to be “a great guy” who is merely “going through a tough time” right now.

Overall, Tina took the breakup in stride and has been keeping positive on her social media. Just two weeks ago, she shared a video of herself dancing like no one was watching on the beach, writing in the caption:

“life is not always perfect, but it is always what you make it. so live in the moment and make each day count, make it memorable and never let anyone steal your happiness. -and if ever in doubt, just dance”

Looks like she’s now making Diddy happy, too!

