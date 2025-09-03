Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green’s Kids Seen In Rare Pic With Half-Brother Zane!

They’re growing up SO fast!

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green‘s three kids, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 9, were just spotted in a super rare pic with their half-brother Zane as the 3-year-old celebrated his first day of pre-K! Aw! Momma Sharna Burgess shared videos of the older siblings hyping up the little boy as he held up a sign listing his favorite things. The three other kids then joined him for a sweet snapshot.

Check it out:

Whoa! Look at them! Time flies!

By the way, this is a VERY emotional new chapter for the former Dancing with the Stars pro, which she detailed in her caption, writing:

“The end.. I SOBBED in the car afterwards. I also cried last night and this morning. I made him a video that I save for him on a hard drive, telling him how proud I am, sharing stories about this part of his life and what he is like. I’ve been doing this since his 1st birthday on milestone moments and sometimes when things happen I want to remember and share with his older self.”

She continued:

“It’s wild how big he is, and yet 2 days ago he was talking about remembering being in my belly which I’ve told him so no biggie however… he said there was water in there and he liked it and he could hear music and me. He’s also told me he used to be a woman and had a cat named Carol Its wild watching him grow into this life and this body but still remember details of another time. I know one day he will forget those things so I always try to document it all for him.”

Those videos will be so cool to look back on one day! As for her blended family, she gushed:

“My big boy is still little… but today when he woke up he felt a little bigger, a little more grown, and a little bit less my baby. I am not well. And yet I couldn’t be more proud His siblings hyped him up this morning as you can hear, and we all went to support his first morning drop off. My blended tribe is my everything. We are so lucky .”

Amazing!

Good to see the family and siblings are doing well!

