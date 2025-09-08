Donald Trump Gets BOOED At The 2025 US Open! Watch!

Donald Trump was not a welcome figure at the 2025 US Open.

The controversial president made his way to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday to see tennis champs Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner face off… But the real rivalry was between him and the rest of the crowd. Or the world, we guess…

When the US President stepped foot in the Rolex box suite to wave to the stadium, he was met with an overwhelming, booming, roar of boos coming from the 24,000 attendees.

YIKES!!! For someone with such an inflated ego like his, that had to be a nightmare. Nice. LOLz!

Shortly after, the 79-year-old appeared on the stadium’s screens, where he waved and saluted as the National Anthem was sung. And yet again, he was hit with boos. At one point, he waved to a group of supporters in a section nearby — we guess he needed to acknowledge the few that were actually happy to see him.

According to multiple outlets, TV stations were strictly instructed to NOT air any footage where boos OR cheering could be heard. According to emails obtained by Bounces, The United States Tennis Association told broadcasters to “refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance.” The White House has denied it had any part in the instruction.

But even in the ABC and ESPN broadcasts, viewers could clearly hear the boos. Maybe they ignored the warning? Or were unable to mute it all??

After the match, reporters caught up with Trump, who continued to live in his own bubble:

“I really enjoyed it. They were really nice — the fans were really nice. I didn’t know what to expect. Usually you would say that would be a somewhat progressive crowd — some people would call it liberal.”

Maybe he thought the jeers were saying BOO-urns… Ha! See the glorious footage for yourself (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

