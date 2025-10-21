Donald Trump Actually Considering Freeing Diddy -- White House Denies It, But...

This is one of the craziest Donald Trump insider reports we’ve heard yet. But at this point, with this administration? Not exactly beggaring belief anymore, huh?

OK, so remember during Diddy‘s trial, Trump was asked if he’d consider pardoning his old pal? Not only were they friends, with Donald having infamously defended the rapper on TV — but the President was also on a pardoning spree, freeing the Chrisleys and all the January 6 insurrectionists and more. So he got asked and gave a really non-committal answer. Instead of saying no way or calling THAT a “nasty question” as he’s so fond of doing, he said:

“I know people are thinking about it. First of all, I’d look at what’s happening… I haven’t spoken to him in years. He really liked me a lot.”

Well, since then Diddy already evaded the most serious charges. Diddy was found guilty on the prostitution charges but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering. He’s facing just four years in prison instead of what was likely going to be the rest of his life.

But while every reasonable person who heard the testimony from the women he abused is shouting FOUR MORE YEARS, Trump is allegedly thinking about freeing his old pal right away! We knew Diddy’s lawyers reached out asking Trump to help, but would he really do this?? Well…

In a bombshell report, TMZ got a tip from a “high-ranking White House official” that Trump is actually considering commuting Diddy’s sentence — meaning he’d walk, free and clear. No more prison.

The insider claimed Trump is “vacillating” on the decision right now — in other words, he’s on the fence, going back and forth. As in, he’s 50/50 on freeing Diddy! Diddy who has not only been convicted on these counts, for the actions against the two women who took the stand… but who has also been accused by multiple plaintiffs of sexually abusing MINORS!

For someone who is already annoyed whenever his connection with notorious billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is brought up, freeing Diddy would be the literal worst decision the POTUS could make. And his people know it.

Per TMZ‘s high-placed source, the White House is strongly advising Trump against commuting Diddy’s sentence, but as to whether he’ll listen? They confirm what we all know by now:

“Trump will do what he wants.”

This would come right after he commuted the sentence of George Santos, the fraudster who tricked a constituency into electing him to Congress. Why? Trump said he appreciated that during his ill-gotten time in the legislature, the criminal would “ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN.”

So yeah, Trump will still do what he wants, for sure.

Innerestingly, the White House vehemently denied TMZ‘s report. An official said in a statement to NBC News:

“There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news. The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations.”

LOLz! It kinda sounds like they’re saying the same thing, doesn’t it? That Trump will do what he wants because he’s “the final decider”?

Anyway, TMZ didn’t back down. Spokesperson Casey Carver responded simply:

“We stand by our story.”

We guess it comes down to this question… Who do you trust more at this point? TMZ or the White House?? Not the easiest question, huh? Especially when journalists ask who made some diplomatic decision, and you have Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt answering, “Your mom did.”

Yeah, next to that TMZ looks like Cronkite…

