No Effing Way! Donald Trump Just Called Epstein Case A 'Witch Hunt'!

Donald Trump just flew the biggest red flag yet.

He’s already made all too clear it was his call for the DOJ and FBI to give up on the Jeffrey Epstein case. They shocked supporters earlier this month with a memo saying there was basically no evidence against anyone else and nothing more that would ever be released to the public. The MAGA crowd was convinced he was going to release the Epstein files. Now he’s telling everyone it’s a “hoax” and to stop asking him about it! And he just said the magic words, so to speak: “witch hunt.”

The President was asked about the Department of Justice interviewing Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. She’s the only one convicted in the sex trafficking ring — no rich and powerful men have been prosecuted at all. But she has not been a part of the government’s deep dive into the Epstein files. That seems to have been solely paying agents to work overtime to find all the mentions of Trump’s name. No, we aren’t kidding.

Amid building pressure from MAGA, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Tuesday that they would finally try to get more out of Maxwell, who is currently sitting in prison:

“Justice demands courage. For the first time, the Department of Justice is reaching out to Ghislaine Maxwell to ask: what do you know? … I intend to meet with her soon. No one is above the law — and no lead is off-limits.”

Well, the House of Representatives may be cowering in fear and taking a six-week break rather than vote on releasing the Epstein files. But at least we know public pressure works with someone. Unless of course this is the beginning of a journey that ends in Trump commuting her 20-year sentence as he continues to call the whole Epstein thing a political hoax…

What does Trump think about this latest move? He was asked about the DOJ questioning Epstein later in the day, and he said this was NOT something he had ordered them to do (which is suddenly how the DOJ works under wannabe-dictator Trump):

“I don’t know about it, but I think it’s something that sounds appropriate to do. I didn’t know that they were going to do it.”

He didn’t come off as annoyed it was happening — but rather kind of washed his hands of it. Though he did then say, for the first time to our knowledge, those two words:

“I don’t really follow that too much. It’s sort of a witch hunt.”

WITCH HUNT. You know, the term he uses every time he’s being investigated for anything. Russia interfered in our elections in an attempt to put Putin-friendly Trump in? Witch hunt. He committed fraud in order to hide the fact he was paying hush money to a porn star during an election to cover up an affair? Witch hunt. His impeachment for extorting Ukraine? Witch hunt. Let’s breeze on by the argument that all those things were true, and tons of people not named Trump did prison time for all that stuff. Every time you come after Trump, that’s when he breaks out the ol’ “witch hunt” line.

So what does that tell us? He sees further investigation into the Epstein files as an investigation into him. Why would he feel that way? It doesn’t take Claire Danes from Season 1 of Homeland to unravel this one, y’all.

[Image via DOJ/MEGA/WENN.]