Donald Trump's Accidentally Revealing Answer About Jeffrey Epstein Has Jaws On The Floor!

OMG! If this were anyone but Donald Trump, who was convicted of 34 felonies last week, this would be the biggest political gaffe of all time! LOLz! As is, it’s still a hilariously telling response that’ll have your jaw on the floor faster than you can say “Prince Andrew BBC interview.”

OK, so earlier this week the former president was on Fox News fielding questions about what he would do if he gets elected again. The past few days he’s made clear he would do what he’s accusing Joe Biden of doing and use the justice system to unlawfully retaliate against political enemies, which… yeesh. But this was Fox & Friends. These were softball questions.

At one point they offered their hero a chance to show what a man of the people he was, a leader who, per QAnon, would unmask the deep state government conspiracies. He’s asked if he would declassify “the 9/11 files” — he gives an immediate and definitive, “Yeah.” He’s asked if he would declassify “the JFK files” — he gives an immediate and definitive, “Yeah” — and adds he already “did a lot.”

Then he’s asked about “the Epstein files.” You know, everything the government has gathered on Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire who trafficked young women, often underage, to the world’s richest and most powerful men. Sounds awesome, right? After all, he’s been connected to the aforementioned Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and several others. But surely there are plenty more men who participated — you don’t get a trafficking ring without quite a few clients involved.

Related: Clinton ‘Likes Them Young’ — Epstein Told Victim, Per Document Bombshell!

So what’s Trump’s answer to whether he would declassify everything about the teen sex trafficker and his cohorts? There’s a pause, and then a more tentative:

“Yeah… I would.”

And then:

“I guess I would.”

More consideration. Then:

“I think that less so, because you don’t want to affect people’s lives if it’s phony stuff in there, because it’s a lot of phony stuff with that world…”

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Wow. That literally might be the worst answer we’ve heard a politician give since Clinton asked what the definition of “is” is. See the whole thing for yourselves to see how he immediately retreats to a far more non-committal stance when it comes to Epstein (below):

Wow. Listen to the absolute fear and panic Trump has when asked if he’d declassify the Epstein files. “I guess I would. I think that less so, because you don’t want to affect people’s lives if it’s phony stuff in there, because it’s a lot of phony stuff with that world…” pic.twitter.com/aGs4AfIyj5 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 5, 2024

Hilarious. It just gets more telling the more we look at it. Seriously, do Clinton next! LOLz! He literally says there might be “phony” stuff in there. It’s like a small child telling you not to look under the bed because a monster probably put those cookies there.

Why wouldn’t Trump be happy to declassify all the Epstein stuff? Hmm. Let’s think a moment… Well, the thing is, Mr. QAnon Hero has been as connected to the teen sex trafficker as any other celebrity. He was good pals with Epstein in NYC, and was even referred to as his “wingman.” Don’t believe us? Just read what Trump said years before he was running for president! He told New York Magazine in 2002:

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Real quote! Crazy! Oh, and aside from that…

Trump promoted Alexander Acosta , the US attorney who gave Epstein his infamous sweetheart deal that gave him less prison time and explicitly protected “any potential co-conspirators”, to be his Secretary of Labor.

, the US attorney who gave Epstein his infamous sweetheart deal that gave him less prison time and explicitly protected “any potential co-conspirators”, to be his Secretary of Labor. Trump’s chief strategist and biggest cheerleader Steve Bannon helped coach Epstein on how to be “sympathetic” on TV.

helped coach Epstein on how to be “sympathetic” on TV. Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet, nicknamed “The Lolita Express” a great many times.

Candidate Trump is far from the only man with a sketchy connection to Epstein — but he might have the biggest paper trail. And funny enough, he’s not super interested in declassifying that stuff. Huh.

[Image via Fox News/Twitter/New York Sex Offender Registry.]