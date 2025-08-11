Donald Trump Epstein Evidence?? Ghislaine Maxwell Told Fellow Inmates She Had It -- And Had A Plan To Use It To Get Out!

Donald Trump has made it clear he will never willingly release those Epstein files. Under no circumstances. Even ask him about it, and he freaks out, calls you nasty or fake news, whatever. And every furious outburst just makes him look more guilty.

It’s one of the most agreed upon issues in the entire history of the country, if recent polling can be believed. We’re for releasing the files, MAGA wants the files, everyone just wants transparency. But not Trump.

Instead, it seems he has a plan. Get Ghislaine Maxwell to exculpate him, and maybe at least his supporters will accept that and forget about Jeffrey Epstein… and the horrible accusations that Trump joined the billionaire pedophile in his activities with young girls.

Related: Trump KNEW Epstein & Maxwell ‘Stole’ Virginia Giuffre From Mar-a-Lago

The POTUS basically admitted Deputy AG Todd Blanche — his own criminal defense lawyer — went down to speak with her to protect people, not to find Epstein’s clients to prosecute. And then suddenly Ghislaine got a ticket from the Tallahassee prison to the cushiest country club of a prison in the country — a minimum security Club Fed in Texas called Federal Prison Camp Bryan. It’s not a pardon… not yet. But it’s a HUGE reward for… something.

But back when she was still in the “hell-hole” that is the Florida Correctional Institution-Tallahassee, she made a lot of friends. And talked a lot about her sketchy plans to get out — and how she’d get it done!

A fellow inmate from those days is speaking out. Kathryn Comolli was in the dormitory with Maxwell in Tallahassee in 2022 — and now she’s spilling to DailyMail.com a really messed up claim she heard the sex trafficker make.

Comolli says Maxwell, who occupied a bunk near hers, “was smart and knew the law well”:

“She helped people with legal stuff and won respect from inmates for this. But she would not let anyone take advantage of her.”

Maxwell worked three-to-five days a week as a law library clerk in the prison’s educational building. And she apparently spent that time figuring out her own… let’s say semi-legal scheme for getting out. Comolli swears she heard Maxwell making plans even back then to slip out from having to serve her whole 20-year sentence.

The plan at the time? Joe Biden. She has the goods on Trump and has the whole time, according to her own word. And she figured she could use that to get Biden to let her go:

“I heard her tell another inmate that she had dirt on Trump and that it was going to get her a pardon from Biden. I guess Biden’s camp just didn’t want to go down that route.”

Yep, she didn’t care who was president, the idea was to use her information, just like Epstein had always done, for leverage.

Of course, as we know, President Biden didn’t spend much time focusing on Trump. He let the DOJ do its thing. Oh so slowly. But hands off — the way it’s supposed to be! Because they aren’t the POTUS’ personal lawyers or private police force. At least, they’re not supposed to be. When we’re not in an autocracy.

In any case, Biden surely wasn’t interested in giving any kind of leniency to the most infamous living sex trafficker in the world! Maxwell was s**t outta luck… until Trump won again, that is. Then she had another avenue…

Of course, we don’t know exactly what Maxwell and Blanche said to one another. But she did get leniency!

For those who assume every prison is the same? Comolli, who was doing time for “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine,” painted a portrait of the prison in Tallahassee as a modern dungeon:

“It was hot and sweaty and any time it rained, we’d have to take maxi pads and put them in the cracks in the ceiling so we didn’t get wet… There were just four toilets for 140 of us and they were always getting blocked. We’d put a garbage bag over them and just wait until somebody got round to fixing them — anywhere from a week to a month… “Lunch could be two pieces of bread and a slice of salami or some potatoes, and dinner could be moldy lettuce, expired tomatoes and lots of beans and rice.”

JFC. It sounds like a third world country.

Meanwhile, Camp Bryan doesn’t have locked doors. They have areas for hobbies and crafts. They have dog-training. It’s got maybe the lowest security of any prison in the country. According to Bryan Councilman Ray Arrington, “It looks like a school.” Maxwell’s crimes should make her totally ineligible to be housed there. And yet… there she is now. After her talk with Trump’s guy.

Like with Epstein’s “suicide” we don’t know anything for a fact. But it sure as hell looks like she took her Trump evidence to the next president — and keeping it quiet was a lot more valuable to Trump than exposing it was to Biden. That’s certainly how Comolli sees it:

“I believe Maxwell made a deal with the devil to get that transfer out of Tallahassee.”

What do YOU think happened that led to Ghislaine Maxwell being shipped from Tallahassee to Texas??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/DOJ/SDNY.]